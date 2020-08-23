'Igme' exits PAR but â€˜habagatâ€™ set to cause rain showers â€” PAGASA

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Latest update from Pagasa shows the positioning of severe tropical storm Igme as of late night on August 22, 2020.
Released/Pagasa
'Igme' exits PAR but ‘habagat’ set to cause rain showers — PAGASA
(Philstar.com) - August 23, 2020 - 10:58am

MANILA, Philippines — With Tropical Cyclone Igme leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the southwest monsoon or "habagat" is set to bring cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Central Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region, the state weather bureau said. 

In its 4 a.m. weather update on Sunday, Pagasa cautioned that possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate with at times heavy rains could occur at Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales, and Bataan.

This, while Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines would also likely see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. Pagasa warned that this could cause possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. 

Igme, which has since strengthened into a severe tropical storm, was last spotted 620 kilometers north-northeast of extreme Northern Luzon outside the Philippine area of responsibility and is "generally heading towards the Korean Peninsula" according to Pagasa. 

The tropical storm's strength was listed as having maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 125 kilometers per hour, which Pagasa earlier said could slightly enhanced the southeast monsoon. — Franco Luna

PAGASA PAGASA WEATHER UPDATES TROPICAL CYCLONE
