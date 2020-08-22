'Igme' strengthens into tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone Igme has intensified from a tropical depression into a tropical storm as it moves towards Japan's southern Ryukyu Islands, state weather bureau PAGASA said late Saturday morning.

The storm's center was estimated 340 kilometers northeast of Basco in Batanes as of 10:00 a.m., moving northwestward at 10 kilometers per hour.

Related Stories Tropical Depression Igme enhances southwest monsoon, bring rains in Luzon

It now packs maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

The tropical depression is projected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by early morning Sunday and is expected to intensify into a severe tropical storm within 24 hours.

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been issued in any part of the country, but intermittent gusts may be experienced over in Batanes and the Babuyan Islands since the southwest monsoon is slightly enhanced by "Igme."

The southwest monsoon, meanwhile, will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Zambales and Bataan.