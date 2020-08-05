PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Oct. 17, 2019 photo, the Philippine Navy ship BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS 17) and the US Coast Guard Legend-class cutter USCGC Stratton (WMSL 752) steam in formation together during a photo exercise as part of Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Sama Sama 2019.
US Coast Guard/Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Littlejohn
Philippines loses opportunity to improve capabilities in opting out of South China Sea drills — analyst
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - August 5, 2020 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Refusing to join maritime exercises with other countries in the South China Sea would be a loss of opportunity for the Philippine Navy to improve its capabilities, a maritime expert said Wednesday.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana earlier said President Rodrigo Duterte has a "standing order" for the navy not to participate in naval exercises in the South China except in national waters.

Lawyer Jay Batongbacal, director of the University of the Philippines Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, said the joint maritime drills were supposed to improve the country's interoperability with allies and other navies in the region.

"These kinds of exercises allow the navy to continuously develop its capabilities to operate in this region," Batongbacal told ANC's "Matters of Fact".

Noting that the navy has been acquiring new assets, maritime exercises with other countries are needed to practice using the new equipment.

'Different signal'

While the Department of Foreign Affairs has been releasing strong statements on the Philippines' claim in the West Philippine Sea in recent months, Batongbacal said the latest declaration from the Department of National Defense sends a "different signal."

By choosing not to participate in joint naval exercises, the Philippines appears to be unwilling to "put its money where its mouth is" on external defense, according to the maritime law expert.

Lorenzana said Duterte's directive not to join maritime drills in the contested waterway was to avoid raising tensions in the region but Batongbacal stressed that having exercises with treaty allies, such as the United States, does not really create tension.

"I don't see how holding the exercises will raise tensions when there is transparency historically in the area of these exercises," Batongbacal said, adding that navies have usually informed civilians whenever they conduct such exercises in the South China Sea, including the West Philippine Sea.

"Withdrawing from exercises with other nations send that signal that we are even afraid to do it for fear of maybe being too sensitive for fear of other parties," he added.

Pressure from China?

Batongbacal also mentioned the possibility that the timing of the Duterte administration's decisions on the South China Sea, part of which is the West Philippine Sea, might be connected to China.

Since assuming office in 2016, Duterte has adopted a policy of appeasement on China to the point of setting aside the country's arbitral award on the South China Sea.

The maritime expert pointed out that China has been insisting control on the conduct of military exercises in the South China Sea.

In negotiations on the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea, Beijing previously proposed having the ability to "veto" potential military exercises between Southeast Asian nations and foreign powers outside the region.

"This kind of refusal seems to be connected with that and it's not a good signal to be sending... This indicates maybe you are not sovereign as you say you are because you are afraid of the reaction of another party to what you are doing," Batongbacal said.

Duterte's order for the navy not to participate in maritime exercises with other countries in the South China Sea, except within the 12 mile distance from Philippine shores, came a week after he said he cannot do anything against Beijing's excessive claims in the region.

"They (China) are in possession of the property, so what we can do? We have to go to war and I cannot afford it. Maybe some president can but we cannot. Inutil ako d'yan," Duterte said in his fifth State of the Nation Address.

CHINA DELFIN LORENZANA JAY BATONGBACAL PHILIPPINE NAVY RODRIGO DUTERTE SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘PhilHealth mafia pocketed P15 billion ’
By Paolo Romero | 14 hours ago
Officials of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. have allegedly pocketed some P15 billion in funds through anomalous transactions,...
Headlines
fbfb
We can’t afford extended MECQ – Palace
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
The economy cannot afford an extension beyond Aug.18 of the current modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in Metro...
Headlines
fbfb
2 Filipinos killed, 6 injured in Lebanon blasts
5 hours ago
Two Filipinos have been reported killed while six others were injured following two powerful explosions in Beirut, Lebanon...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte bans Philippines from joining naval exercises in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"President Rodrigo Duterte has a standing order to us, to me, that we should not involve ourselves in naval exercises in the...
Headlines
fbfb
Doctors push for RT-PCR stoppage
By Sheila Crisostomo | 14 hours ago
Rapid antibody and realtime-polymerase chain reaction tests should not be used as screening tools for workers before they...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
9 minutes ago
CHR: Restoring death penalty will likely hurt efforts to save OFWs on death row
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 minutes ago
CHR Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit said the reimposition of death penalty will likely hurt the country’s effort to...
Headlines
fbfb
40 minutes ago
'Cases up abroad too': Roque plays down high daily COVID-19 case increases
40 minutes ago
“We are keeping deaths at the minimum. We’re way within the threshold of 5-percent mortality rate considered as...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Teachers' group to DepEd: Revise 'failed' blended learning plan or postpone class resumption
1 hour ago
“To DepEd and the rest of the Duterte administration: Your time is up to prove that we can safely open classes on August...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte order vs joining South China Sea drills meant to avoid tensions — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte's order against taking part in joint maritime drills in the South China Sea was in line with his...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
PNP tapped as contact tracers anew — Malacañang
2 hours ago
"We need them as soon as possible but learning from the experience of Baguio, Mayor Magalong did not have to recruit additional...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with