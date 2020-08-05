2 Filipinos killed, 6 injured in Lebanon blasts

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos have been reported killed while six others were injured following two powerful explosions in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

"Per latest report from the Philippine Embassy 2 Filipinos have been reported killed and 6 injured. All were in their employers homes during the explosion," Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Menez tells reporters Wednesday morning.

The Philippine Embassy is coordinating with the Filipino community in Lebanon to assess the situation and provide assistance to any affected Filipinos, the DFA said.

According to Menez, approximately 33,000 Filipinos are in Lebanon, 75% of whom are in the Greater Beirut area.

For those who may need assistance, the Philippine Embassy may reached through the following:

Telephones: +961 3859430, +961 81334836, +961 71474416, +961 70681060 and +961 70858086

Email: beirutpe@gmail.com

Facebook: Philippine Embassy in Lebanon

At least 73 people were dead and thousands injured after two explosions devastated Beirut's port on Tuesday.

Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse had blown up, sparking "a disaster in every sense of the word".

"What happened today will not pass without accountability," said Diab. "Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price." — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP