2 Filipinos killed, 6 injured in Lebanon blasts

MANILA, Philippines — Two Filipinos have been reported killed while six others were injured following two powerful explosions in Beirut, Lebanon on Tuesday, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed.
"Per latest report from the Philippine Embassy 2 Filipinos have been reported killed and 6 injured. All were in their employers homes during the explosion," Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Menez tells reporters Wednesday morning.
The Philippine Embassy is coordinating with the Filipino community in Lebanon to assess the situation and provide assistance to any affected Filipinos, the DFA said.
According to Menez, approximately 33,000 Filipinos are in Lebanon, 75% of whom are in the Greater Beirut area.
For those who may need assistance, the Philippine Embassy may reached through the following:
Telephones: +961 3859430, +961 81334836, +961 71474416, +961 70681060 and +961 70858086
Email: beirutpe@gmail.com
Facebook: Philippine Embassy in Lebanon
At least 73 people were dead and thousands injured after two explosions devastated Beirut's port on Tuesday.
Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser ammonium nitrate that had been stored for years in a portside warehouse had blown up, sparking "a disaster in every sense of the word".
"What happened today will not pass without accountability," said Diab. "Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price." — Patricia Lourdes Viray with AFP
The powerful explosions that rocked the port of Beirut on Tuesday left "people dead and injured", the Lebanon's National News Agency reports
Georges Kettaneh, the president of the Lebanese Red Cross, referrs to "hundreds of wounded" in a statement on Lebanese LBC television, adding: "We are overwhelmed by phone calls."
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hasan Diab has declared Wednesday a day of mourning, and President Michel Aoun called for "urgent" defence council talks. — AFP
Two Filipinos have been reported killed while six others were injured in the explosions at Beirut, Lebanon, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirms.
Latest report from the DFA stated that the Filipinos who were killed and injured were in their employer's homes when the explosion happened.
The Department of Foreign Affairs says the Philippine Embassy is in touch with the Filipino community in Lebanon to assess the situation following a powerful explosion in Beirut.
"So far, no Filipinos have been reported injured or killed by the explosion," Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Ed Meñez tells reporters Tuesday morning.
US President Donald Trump saysy powerful explosions that rocked Lebanese capital Beirut appeared to be a "terrible attack."
"We have a very good relationship with the people of Lebanon and we will be there to help. It looks like a terrible attack," Trump tells reporters at the White House.
Two enormous explosions rocked Beirut's port on Tuesday, killing at least 73 people and wounding thousands.
The cause was not immediately clear but a top official, General Security chief Abbas Ibrahim, said confiscated explosive materials had been stored at the city's port. — AFP
About 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored in the Beirut port warehouse that exploded Tuesday, devastating large parts of the Lebanese capital, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said.
"It is unacceptable that a shipment of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate has been present for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures," he said at a defence council meeting, a spokesman told a press conference.
"It is unacceptable and we cannot remain silent on this issue." — AFP
Two huge explosions in Beirut's port on Tuesday damaged a ship deployed with a United Nations peacekeeping force and injured some of its personnel, the UNIFIL force said in a statement.
"As a result of a huge explosion that rocked Beirut Port this evening, one of the UNIFIL ships of the Maritime Task Force docked in the port was damaged, leaving some UNIFIL naval peacekeepers injured– some of them seriously," it said. — AFP
