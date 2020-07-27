SWS: 7 in 10 Filipinos received aid from gov't during coronavirus crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Seven out of 10 Filipinos said their families received financial assistance from the government since the start of the novel coronavirus crisis, according to a Social Weather Stations survey released Sunday.

From July 3 to 6, the polling firm asked 1,555 adult Filipinos: “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, did your families receive help like money from any branch or agency of government?”

Seventy-two percent of the respondents said they received cash aid from the government.

The pollster, however, did not ask whether the respondents received help more than once or what they received was enough.

The survey showed that large majorities in all areas said they obtained financial assistance from the government, with the highest percentage in Metro Manila at 85%. It was followed Balance Luzon at 75%, Mindanao at 65%, Visayas at 64%.

SWS also found that 75% of female respondents said their families received aid from the government, higher than the 67% of male respondents who said the same.

Survey results also showed that the proportion of those who said they received cash assistance was higher among junior high school graduates at 77%, elementary graduates at 75%, non-elementary graduates at 71% compared to college graduates at 58%.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the second tranche of the social amelioration program only reached 2.1 million beneficiaries as of mid-July.

The poll was conducted using mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing. It had sampling error margins of ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, and ±5 for Balance Luzon, ±5% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao.

A separate SWS poll found that some 5.2 million Filipinos experienced involuntary hunger in the past three months as the coronavirus crisis persists as the pandemic placed millions under lockdowns and battered the country’s economy.

The Philippine Statistics Authority reported in June that around 7.3 million Filipinos were left unemployed by the pandemic.