CHR calls for immediate release of 'Pride 20' protesters

MANILA, Philippines — The Gender Equality and Women’s Human Rights Center (GEWHRC) of the Commission on Human Rights is urging state authorities to immediately release 20 protesters who were arrested at a Pride mobilization in Manila Friday.

“Nakikiisa ang CHR [GEWHRC] sa mga LGBTQI+ organizations and allies sa pagkundina sa nangyaring pag-aaresto sa mga dumalo ng Pride Protest sa Mendiola,” the institution said in a Friday statement.

“Ang kasaysayan ng Pride ay kasaysayan ng protesta. Hindi rin ito nahihiwalay sa iba pang mga isyung kinakaharap sa lipunan gaya ng paglaban sa mapanupil na Anti-Terrorism Act at ang kahirapan na dulot ng krisis. Nananawagan ang CHR GEWHRC na agarang pakawalan ang mga hinuli, na itaguyod ang karapatang magpahayag, at magdulog ng reklamo sa pamahalaan.”

At least 13 of the protesters are members of the LGBTQI+ community. The mobilization was organized to oppose the passage of the anti-terrorism bill awaiting President Rodrigo Duterte's action in Malacañang.

Despite the protesters’ observation of social distancing protocols at Mendiola as seen in photos uploaded online, police apprehended the "Pride 20" without a warrant and subsequently held them at the Manila Police District headquarters.

"They were not informed of any charges when they were accosted. What a way to commemorate pride in [the Philippines, national police!]" Karapatan Secretary Cristina Palabay said.

The CHR's National Capital Region unit has since sent a quick response team to investigate and document the incident.

"Patuloy tayo na magmatyag at patuloy na itaguyod ang ating mga karapatang pantao. Sa mga nagyayari ngayon, naging mas kinakailangang maidokumento ang karanasan at mga naratibo ng ating mga kasamahang LGBTQI +sa panahon ng krisis, at tingnan kung paano ang mga karanasang ito ay bahagi ng laban ng mga maraming grupong naiiwan sa laylayan.”