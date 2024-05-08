P8 billion medical aid OK’d for health workers, poor patients

This photo taken on September 16, 2022 shows a nurse walking along a hallway before entering an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients at a hospital in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — An additional P8.005 billion for medical assistance has been approved for release by the Department of Budget and Management.

This amount covers medical assistance to indigent and financially incapacitated patients (MAIP) and public health emergency benefits and allowances (PHEBA) of health care and non-health care workers.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman ratified on May 3 the release of an additional notice of cash allocation to support the Department of Health programs.

Of the amount, P2.439 billion would be allocated for MAIP and P5.566 billion for the PHEBA of health care and non-health care workers.

“As we have committed, we will continue to support programs that seek to uphold the welfare of Filipinos,” Pangandaman said in a statement.

The MAIP program covers the medical expenses of poor patients, including in-patient, out-patient, comprehensive check-ups and emergency services as well as drugs, medicines and professional fees, among others.

The program is accessible through Malasakit centers. Applicants are required to present their proof of income, barangay certification and medical records.

The PHEBA program covers all benefits of health care workers, including the health emergency allowance or one COVID-19 allowance, special risk allowance, COVID-19 sickness and death compensation as well as meal, accommodation and transportation allowance.