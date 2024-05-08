DFA: No Cabinet exec OK’d China proposal

This handout photo taken on March 23, 2024 and released by the Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (PCG/BFAR) on March 25, 2024 shows an aerial view of BRP Datu Pagbuaya as it sails from the Philippine-held Thitu Island sheltered port, in the Spratly Islands, in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — As Beijing continues to cite Philippine officials who supposedly agreed or were privy to its secret deal with Manila on Ayungin Shoal, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) made it clear yesterday that no Cabinet-level official had approved any Chinese proposal.

In a statement, the DFA emphasized that only the Philippine president can approve or authorize agreements entered into by the government with other parties on matters pertaining to the West Philippine Sea.

“In this respect, the DFA can confirm that no Cabinet-level official of the Marcos administration has agreed to any Chinese proposal pertaining to the Ayungin Shoal,” the DFA said.

“As far as the Philippine government is concerned, no such document, record or deal exists, as purported by the Chinese embassy,” it added.

The Chinese embassy in Manila claimed that a gentleman’s agreement on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal was reached during the Duterte administration.

The embassy also claimed that a “new model” for managing the Ayungin issue was agreed upon early this year between the Chinese and the Western Command (WesCom) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The embassy even claimed that Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro Jr. and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año were aware of the “new model.” The two officials have belied the allegations.

The DFA said it stands firm that the Philippines has not entered into any agreement abandoning its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.

Philippine Navy (PN) spokesman for the West Philippine Sea (WPS) Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad called the embassy’s “new model” pronouncement part of its “zombie stories, long dead but revived from the grave.”

“The best approach is to put these stories where they rightfully belong – in the grave, never to be heard again,” said Trinidad.

He said the Chinese Communist Party is behind the fabricated stories.

“These stories are all fabricated, products of the imagination of the Chinese Communist Party to divert attention from their violations of international law, to cause divisiveness among us Filipinos and to provide a smoke screen as they advance their agenda in the West Philippine Sea and the entire South China Sea,” Trinidad said.

He also said a total of 104 Chinese vessels were spotted in the WPS from April 30 to May 6.

WesCom chief goes on leave

The AFP, meanwhile, confirmed yesterday the filing of leave of absence by WestCom chief Vice Admiral Alberto Carlos for personal reasons.

AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said Naval Education, Training and Doctrine Command chief Rear Admiral Alfonso Torres Jr. has temporarily assumed Carlos’ post.

“He filed for leave. No connection to the new model,” Padilla said. “Let’s leave it at that, he applied for personal reasons. Let’s respect his decision to file leave of absence. It’s an inherent right of every individual to go on leave, for whatever reasons,” she added.

On Monday, National Security Council (NSC) assistant director general Jonathan Malaya said they don’t see any reason to investigate Carlos for his supposed approval of the “new model” as claimed by the Chinese embassy.

Aerial resupply eyed for Sierra Madre

In an interview on ANC, Malaya said the Philippines is considering an aerial resupply mission or dropping of supplies to troops stationed on BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal.

“There is an operational mix that is available to us. We can do other types of resupply other than a naval resupply, we can do an airdrop, we can do other just to be able to resupply our troops and keep BRP Sierra Madre in working condition,” Malaya said.

“Those adjustments, of course, are there so that we are no longer placed in a difficult position when we do our resupply missions,” he added.

Meanwhile, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has urged the public and the media not to put political color in the WPS issue.

“It’s a waste that if we stand up against China, we are (perceived to be) anti-Duterte. If people agree with China, we are pro-Duterte, we’re talking about sovereignty. We Filipinos must be united when it comes to the discussion of sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea, that’s what I want to convey,” Zubiri told the plenary.

Zubiri clarified that the senators support all the hearings “since we support the sovereignty of our Republic.”

“It has nothing to do with either pro or against Duerte. And I want to put that on record,” he added.

Senate Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, also at last Monday’s session, condemned the China Coast Guard (CCG) for its attacks on Philippine vessels.

“The Chinese government claims the Philippines is being reckless, that it is our country that is inflaming the situation. If I may be blunt, those are nothing but lies and deception. In its desire to be perceived as a superpower and a regional hegemon, the Chinese government seems decided to walk a path of escalation and provocation – a strategy anchored on force and coercion,” Hontiveros said in a privilege speech.

“There must be an end to all of this. There must be an end to and a reversal of the Chinese militarization of the entire South China Sea that is inflaming the arms race in the region, threatening security and peace on our side of the world,” she added.

Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada expressed dismay over the aggressive actions of China against Philippine supply vessels, noting that such engagements also raise serious safety concerns for Filipinos. — Cecille Suerte Felipe, Evelyn Macairan