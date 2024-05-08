^

Comelec eyes early voting to combat heat

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
May 8, 2024 | 12:00am
Comelec eyes early voting to combat heat
Committee on Electoral Reforms and People's Participation chairperson Senator Imee Marcos reminds the Commission on Elections (Comelec) that while it has rule-making power as a constitutional commission, it does not have the power to enact laws on February 13, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — To protect voters from the scorching heat, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) is looking to adopt early voting and mall voting during next year’s midterm elections.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the poll body intends to mount early voting for senior citizens, pregnant women and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

“We will let them vote from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.,” Garcia said at a press briefing over the weekend.

“But that’s optional. If they do not want to vote from 5 to 7 they may still cast their vote later in the day,” he added.

Garcia explained that the Commission plans to mount early voting to provide the vulnerable sector the option not to vote alongside the huge number of regular voters.

Elderly and PWDs, he said, may find it difficult to vote during the scheduled May 2025 midterm elections because of the hot weather.

“Especially the elderly, if they have added disability, they may get further exhausted. It’s only right that we allow them to vote early,” Garcia pointed out.

The Comelec chief said the Commission also plans to allow voting in air-conditioned malls.

“There is air-conditioning in malls. It’s cooler. It seems better to vote in that kind of environment,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said the poll body is not inclined to extend the voter registration beyond September because the Comelec needs to proceed with other election preparations.

