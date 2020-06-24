PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This file photo shows the Supreme Court compound in Padre Faura, Manila.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
SC reinstates dismissal of RTVM cameraman for 'unsolicited' touching of colleague's knee
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2020 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court reinstated the dismissal government cameraman over a misconduct case for his unsolicited touching of the knee of his colleague.

The Second Division of the SC reinstated the Civil Service Commission’s earlier ruling that upheld the dismissal from service and disqualification from reemployment in government service of a cameraman of the Radio Television Malacañang.

The case stemmed from an administrative complaint filed by an employee of the RTVM who said she was sitting on the sofa at the Engineering Office when the cameraman sat beside her and “tickled her right knee much to her shock and humiliation.” Instead of apologizing, the cameraman “taunted her, and with a smirk told her ‘Oh, umiyak ka daw.’”

In reinstating the ruling on the cameraman’s dismissal, the SC held: “Unsolicited physical contact, even if done in jest, has no place in the workplace, especially in the government service.”

Associate Justice Henri Paul Inting wrote the ruling dated February 28, but was uploaded on the SC website only this week.

Concurring are Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, now retired-Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr., Associate Justices Ramon Paul Hernando and Edgardo delos Santos.

The incident

A fact-finding committee was formed to look into the incident and found the cameraman guilty of misconduct, which was his second offense, and was dismissed from service.

The cameraman elevated the case to the Civil Service Commission and argued that the penalty of dismissal was “too harsh considering the presence of mitigating circumstances such as length of service and good faith.”

He also elevated his case to Court of Appeals that “reduced and mitigated” the penalty to six months suspension from dismissal citing that the offense was “not beyond rectification, the triviality of the complained offense, and the length of his service with the government which dates back from 1987.”

The RTVM raised the case to the Supreme Court, and was represented by the Office of the Solicitor General. They argued that the cameraman did not show remorse after his “lewd behavior.” His length of service, meanwhile, should be treated as an aggravating circumstance since “his seniority apparently emboldened him to commit unsolicited advances,” the OSG said.

The court’s ruling

In reinstating the dismissal penalty, the SC acknowledged that light-hearted banter may have positive effects in the working environment, but teasing “may not always be perceived favorably.”

“The way a person views a joke may differ depending on the situation and on how one perceives a tease—a teaser’s intentions and his/her overall interaction with the teaser,” it said.

“Insensitive jokes or actions could border on harassment, due to the fact that targets may be unaware of the teaser’s intentions. Therefore, for the protection of all employees, a line has to be drawn before an innocent action becomes a full-blown harassment,” the ruling read.

On the case at hand, the SC stressed that the touching of the knee was a “clearly clearly unsolicited and uncalled for,” and the cameraman has no right to do so.

“Even if the act was done without malice, it is beyond all bounds of decency and decorum for a person to touch any body part of another without consent for that matter,” the high court also said.

The SC also sided with the OSG and said that the length of service in this case, is not a mitigating circumstance since it emboldened him to commit unsolicited advances.

HARRASSMENT SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DOJ identifies, tracks location of man who threatened Frankie Pangilinan
1 day ago
The Department of Justice has identified and traced the location of the man who threatened to rape Frankie Pangilinan, daughter...
Headlines
fbfb
No more 'new normal' on IATF community quarantine scale
By Alexis Romero | 22 hours ago
Low-risk areas that no longer need to be placed under any quarantine scenario were supposed to graduate to "new normal" but...
Headlines
fbfb
More modernized jeepneys fielded today in Metro Manila
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
More modern jeepneys will be allowed to ply the roads today as nine additional routes in Metro Manila are set to open.
Headlines
fbfb
43% of Filipinos see life worsening in 12 months
By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
Four in 10 Filipinos expect their quality of life to worsen in the next 12 months amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbfb
Government urged to strengthen safety protocols for travel to provinces
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Concerned government agencies should strengthen health and safety protocols for travels to provinces to prevent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
SC reinstates dismissal of RTVM cameraman for 'unsolicited' touching of colleague's knee
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
In reinstating the ruling on the cameraman’s dismissal, the SC held: “Unsolicited physical contact, even if done...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Cebu City, Quezon City, City of Manila top DOH list of areas with most COVID-19 cases
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
(Update 2, 4:37 p.m.) Data from the Department of Health showed that Cebu City, Quezon City and the City of Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Roque: Duterte OK with pre-trial detention up to 24 days under anti-terrorism bill
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
“As a trial fiscal, there’s one issue that he has no problems with and that is pre-trial detention,” Roque...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Hontiveros to government: Hire Filipinos first for flagship projects
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
After Malacañang announced that it was looking into letting more foreign workers in for its flagship projects, Sen....
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
DENR chief to oversee Cebu COVID response
By Edith Regalado | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has ordered Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to oversee the government’s response to the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with