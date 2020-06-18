PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This photo taken May 25 shows elderly inmates of the New Bilibid Prison who will undergo rapid test for COVID-19.
Bureau of Corrections/Facebook page released
BuCor COVID-19 cases rise to 301; 223 are inmates
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - June 18, 2020 - 1:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of COVID-19 infections among the Bureau of Corrections inmates and personnel rose to 301, the Justice department said Thursday.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said the highest number of COVID-19 cases was recorded at the New Bilibid Prison where 141 Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) contracted the coronavirus.

DOJ also recorded 82 confirmed cases at the Correctional Institution for Women inmates.

This means that in two of BuCor’s overcrowded prisons have a total of 223 inmates have contracted the deadly coronavirus disease. Data from January 2020 showed that the NBP has occupancy rate of 453% and congestion rate of 353% while the CIW has occupancy rate of 340% and congestion rate of 240%.

Other penal farms and colonies under the bureau remain COVID-19 free.

Among bureau staff, DOJ said 38 Bilibid personnel and seven from the CIW were confirmed to have contracted the disease. “From the National Headquarters where thirty-three personnel are confirmed to be COVID-19 positive,” Perete also said.

Penal and detention facilities across the country are known to be overcrowded, where social distancing and proper hygiene—practices meant to deter spread of the novel coronavirus—are practically impossible for inmates.

Of the recorded cases, 145 have recovered while 16 died.

This puts active number of COVID-19 cases at the bureau at 140.

Perete said the “BuCor continues its testing and contact-tracing efforts to prevent further infections.”

The bureau is also waiting for the arrival of 5,000 rapid test kits from the European Union-funded GoJust Programme “while at the same time augments its medical and health personnel in the affected sites.”

According to President Rodrigo Duterte’s latest report to the Congress, as of as of June 3, the Board of Pardons and Parole received 984 carpetas or applications and 165 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been granted parole.

The grant of paroles was done under the DOJ’s Interim Guidelines which reduced documentary requirements for parole review and executive clemency. The guidelines took effect on May 15 and will continue to be effective while the state of national emergency is in place.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE NEW BILIBID PRISON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Leachon resigns over DOH's 'lack of sense of urgency,' data management problems
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 19 hours ago
Leachon is not the first person to leave his government post during the pandemic.
Headlines
fbfb
‘Cebu COVID woes also possible in Metro Manila’
By Janvic Mateo | 15 hours ago
Metro Manila could experience a surge of coronavirus disease 2019 cases that could be worse than the current situation in...
Headlines
fbfb
Provinces to DepEd: Defer August 24 school opening
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
The League of Provinces of the Philippines yesterday urged the Department of Education to defer the opening of classes as...
Headlines
fbfb
Ombudsman orders probe on DOH chief
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 15 hours ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has ordered an investigation of Department of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other DOH...
Headlines
fbfb
Business, political and sports boss Danding Cojuangco, 85
By Iris Gonzales | 15 hours ago
Eduardo Cojuangco Jr., one of the country’s richest businessmen touted as a folk hero in his hometown of Tarlac and...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
PNP to send 100 cops to augment Cebu City ECQ
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:44 p.m.) The Philippine National Police is fielding a 100-strong police augmentation force to Central Visayas...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
2 of 'Piston 6' jeepney drivers test positive for COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
Rep. Edgar Erice said the six jeepney drivers were tested on June 11 but their results were only released Wednesday.
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
SWS reports 'worst trend in survey history' as quality of life in Philippines slips
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:56 a.m.) "The May 2020 Net Gainers score of –78 (Gainers minus Losers, correctly rounded), is the worst...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DOH could be liable for the death of so many Filipinos — Leachon
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"If it's one of the most powerful agencies of the law that is criticizing you, this only concretizes what [I've] been saying...
Headlines
fbfb
15 hours ago
DOH vows cooperation, transparency in probe
By Sheila Crisostomo | 15 hours ago
he Department of Health yesterday welcomed the investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman of Secretary Francisco Duque III...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with