Duterte report: 165 inmates granted parole under relaxed guidelines

MANILA, Philippines — More than 150 inmates have been released on parole since the Department of Justice relaxed guidelines for application in the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

In his latest report to the Congress, President Rodrigo Duterte said that as of June 3, the Board of Pardons and Parole received 984 carpetas or applications and 165 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) have been granted parole.

There are also 21 PDLs recommended to the Department of Justice to be granted conditional pardon without parole conditions and 24 inmates with parole conditions.

There are also 46 PDLs who received commendation for the commutation of their sentences.

Duterte also said that 454 parole applications have been deferred pending verification from the National Bureau of Investigation.

DOJ’s Interim Guidelines reduced documentary requirements for parole review and executive clemency. Under these guidelines, requirements are trimmed down to include court certification of no pending case, court certification of no appeal and records check with the NBI.

The guidelines do not cover convicts of heinous crimes or illegal drugs-related crimes, or those classified by the Bureau of Corrections as high-risk. It took effect on May 15, and will continue to be effective while the state of national emergency is in place.

The corrections bureau has so far not responded to media inquiries on latest COVID-19 tally in their overcrowded facilities. The DOJ last updated the media on June 4 saying that 222 BuCor inmates have contracted the coronavirus.

Isolation facilities at BJMP

Duterte also told lawmakers that the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology set up 283 isolation areas nationwide.

Six of which put up with the assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross, with a total bed capacity and 696 patients currently occupying the same, the president said.

BJMP last week said that as of June 11, 745 of its detainees tested positive for COVID-19.

Of these, 388 inmates have so far recovered while six died, recording 321 active COVID-19 cases among the bureau’s PDLs.

BJMP operates jails and holds jurisdiction over people awaiting or undergoing investigation or trial, those waiting to be transferred to Bureau of Corrections-run penitentiaries, and over "violent mentally ill person who endangers themselves."

Duterte also reported to the Congress that the BJMP started implementing e-Dalaw that will allow PDLs to communicate to their lawyers and families while stringent lockdown measures are in place.

