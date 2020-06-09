PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Mr. Thomas Wiersing, Chargé d'Affaires a.i. of the European Union Delegation to the Philippines, (in barong) turns over multi-media gadgets and PPEs to Jail Director Allan S Iral, the Chief, BJMP in a ceremony held at the BJMP this morning of 9 June.
European Union/released
EU donates P10 million for purchase of tablets, PPEs for detainees, jail personnel
(Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — The European Union earmarked P10 million to support Philippine justice sector as it adapts to new protocols in this time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash aid will be turned over to the Governance in Justice or GoJUST Programme, the EU-funded project that seeks to speed up the dispensation of justice and strengthen human rights institutions in the country.

European Union Delegation to the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires Thomas Weirsing said that of the allocated amount, P3 million will be spent for the purchase of 120 multi-media tablets and different kinds of personal protective equipment, which will be turned over to the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

“These gadgets and equipment are provided by the GoJUST Programme in support of BJMP’s efforts to address the COVID-19 situation in detention facilities,” the statement released Tuesday read.

The PPEs and disinfectants will be distributed to persons deprived of liberty and jail personnel in detention centers identified with high population and congestion rate.

These are justice zone areas in Quezon City, Davao City, Cebu City, Angeles City, Bacolod City and Naga City.

In President Rodrigo Duterte’s report to Congress last month, he said that as of May 19, BJMP identified 517 confirmed COVID-19 cases in ten of its facilities.

Penal and detention facilities across the country are known to be overcrowded, where social distancing and proper hygiene—practices meant to deter spread of the novel coronavirus—are practically impossible for inmates.

E-Dalaw, videoconferencing amid the pandemic

Part of the donated funds will be used, meanwhile, for the purchase of electronic tablets that will help in the implementation of e-Dalaw and videoconferencing.

E-Dalaw will allow PDLs to communicate to their lawyers and families while stringent lockdown measures are in place.

BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda previously told Philstar.com that visitation for detainees in their facilities “remain temporarily suspended until we are sure that visiting families is safe to travel and see their loved ones under our care.”

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, allowed the conduct of videoconferencing in special circumstances to help minimize movement and lower risk of transmission of the coronavirus.

RELATED: Life After Lockdown: Move to digital a huge trial for courtrooms, law enforcement agencies

Jail Director Allan Iral, BJMP chief, also said: “The success of our efforts to contain and eradicate COVID-19 in compromised facilities and to prevent it from getting into other jail units depend on the support of partners like the European Union. For this, the BJMP is most thankful.”

The cash aid for the GoJUST Programme complements EU’s other projects such as the P50 million relief distributions to vulnerable communities, P17 million for the Enhanced Biosecurity in South East Asia or the P1.1 billion for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 response in eight ASEAN countries. — Kristine Joy Patag

