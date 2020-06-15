'Invisible issue': CHR urges families, communities to report cases of elder abuse

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies and communities must ensure that no older persons experience violence and neglect as lockdown measures forced them to be isolated with possible abusers, the Commission on Human Rights said Monday.

In a statement on the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, Commissioner Karen Gomez-Dumpit said there is emerging evidence that abuse and neglect of older adults increased as governments around the world enforced stay-at-home measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“In the country, we are still unaware of their actual situations within homes, institutions and communities. However, news reports and reliable social media posts show how the vulnerability of many sectors has increased. The situation of older persons, who are vulnerable to violence, abuse and neglect, is no different,” Gomez-Dumpit, the focal commissioner on ageing and the human rights of older persons, said.

The CHR commissioner said the stress, anxiety and financial problems that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to households under quarantine further add to the risk of elder abuse.

Elder abuse, according to the World Health Organization, is “a single, or repeated act, or lack of appropriate action, occurring within any relationship where there is an expectation of trust which causes harm or distress to an older person.” It can take various forms such as financial, physical, psychological, sexual and neglect.

“Police intervention, health and psychosocial services, and justice institutions that victims of abuse may avail of or resort to are either reduced or non-operational in some parts of the country,” Gomez-Dumpit said.

“Older persons may also be isolated from social contacts, and may have difficulty accessing services which have migrated to digital platforms as they adjusted to quarantine measures,” she added.

‘Invisible issue’

There were 7.5 million senior citizens in the country, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s census in 2015.

But elder abuse, “despite its seriousness, is an invisible issue in the Philippines,” Gomez-Dumpit said.

“Data on this subject is hardly available due to underreporting and limited research focuses on it,” she added.

According to WHO estimates, 15.7% of people 60 years and older worldwide are subjected to abuse.

The CHR official called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development as well as local governments to respond to cases of elder abuse. She also urged families and older persons themselves to ensure that no senior citizens will experience human rights violations.

“We encourage everyone to contact local authorities to report cases of elder abuse in their homes or communities. Exposing any form of abuse may well be the last thing that can save a life,” Gomez-Dumpit said.