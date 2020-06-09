COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
A shopper wearing a face mask and shield walks past a billboard inside a mall in Manila on June 2, 2020, a day after the government eased up quarantine measures aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in the country's capital.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
Nearly 3,700 cases of violence vs women, children recorded during virus lockdown
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - June 9, 2020 - 9:13am

MANILA, Philippines — Close to 3,700 cases of violence against women and children have been reported to the police since the implementation of community quarantine in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease, President Rodrigo Duterte said.

In his 11th weekly report to Congress, the chief executive said the Philippine National Police logged 1,945 cases of violence against women and 1,754 cases of violence against children while the country is under quarantine.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, reports of domestic violence are increasing around the world.

Last week, Metro Manila—the center of the nation’s outbreak—shifted to more relaxed general community quarantine. Other areas under GCQ include regions of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Central Visayas; provinces of Pangasinan and Albay; and cities of Baguio, Iloilo, Zamboanga and Davao.

Other parts of the country, meanwhile, have been placed under modified GCQ, the last quarantine scenario before the so-called “new normal.”

Duterte said the PNP Women and Children Protection Desks are working closely with local government units to ensure the welfare of women and children are protected.

He added that the Philippine Commission on Women, through the Inter-Agency Council on Violence against Women and Children secretariat, has been “actively” responding to inquiries received through various electronic platforms.

“Moreover, the PCW continues to implement its VAW Referral System, which provides for a national mechanism for monitoring and reduction of gender-based violence,” the president said.

The Commission on Human Rights also launched an online platform where people can report incidents of gender-based violence.

