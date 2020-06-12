In photos: 122nd Independence Day ‘Grand Mañanita' at UP Diliman

MANILA, Philippines — Notwithstanding rains and threats of arrest by government officials, the so-called "Grand Mañanita" organized by multi-sectoral groups persisted Friday morning at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus.

Hundreds of demonstrators are seen in footage occupying university grounds while observing social distance.

Among their calls to action amid the 122nd Independence Day is the junking of the controversial anti-terrorism bill awaiting action from President Rodrigo Duterte before being signed into law, passed into law upon inaction for 30 days, or vetoed completely or in part.

Decorations and music completed the event, with protestors donning party hats, balloons, fake food, and even one attendee parodying “birthday boy” and Metro Manila’s top cop, Police Major General Debold Sinas.

Can't make it to the mañanita? Here's the party brought to you in pictures.









Ready to party? We have uninvited guests and gatecrashers with their checkpoints, but our #GrandMañanita won't be silenced! Let's get the party started! #BawiinAngKalayaan and #JunkTerrorBillNow! pic.twitter.com/XsSS5PoTUU — Karapatan (@karapatan) June 12, 2020