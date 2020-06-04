COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A health worker holds then-16-day-old Kobe Menjares after the baby recovered from COVID-19.
Released/Department of Health
Youngest COVID-19 survivor in Philippines 'Baby Kobe' dies
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - June 4, 2020 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s youngest COVID-19 survivor has passed away, his father confirmed on Thursday.

Kobe Manjares who was born on April 12, contracted the novel coronavirus five days after he was born. He recovered and was released from the National Children’s hospital after a week. 

Ronnel Manjares, Kobe’s father, told ABS-CBN that the infant was brought back to the hospital in May due to constipation. 

He was then diagnosed with a blood infection, fluctuating sugar levels, and suffered a bloated stomach, Manjares said. 

"I talked to the doctor last night and he said my son would be intubated. I was told later that he was gone,” he added. 

The Manjares family still needs to travel from Alabang to Quezon City to claim Kobe’s body. Manjares, a construction worker, said he does not have enough money for Kobe’s burial. 

Those wishing to help the Manjares family financially may contact them through the number (0951) 999-2328. 

More than 19,000 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded by the Department of Health Wednesday. 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte saw 'untimely' abrogation of VFA with US during COVID-19 pandemic — Lorenzana
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
(Update 1, 11:51 a.m.) "We need to cooperate with other countries to fight the pandemic and I think the president (Duterte)...
Headlines
fbfb
UP, DLSU ranked among top universities in Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The University of the Philippines placed 65th in the 2020 Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings released Wednesday....
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN’s Lopez confirms dual citizenship
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
ABS-CBN executive Eugenio “Gabby” Lopez III yesterday confirmed that he has dual citizenship.
Headlines
fbfb
Domestic commercial flights back
By Rudy Santos | 17 hours ago
Beginning June 5, domestic flights from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport will resume as Metro Manila transitions to...
Headlines
fbfb
Clampdown on freedom of expression in Philippines alarms UN human rights chief
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
In a statement, UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Asian nations were suppressing freedom of expression and tightening...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
COVID-19 task force allows religious gatherings in areas under MGCQ
By Alexis Romero | 21 minutes ago
The government has allowed masses and other public gatherings in areas that have shifted to the most lenient modified general...
Headlines
fbfb
50 minutes ago
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 20,000 with nearly 1,000 deaths
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 50 minutes ago
(Update 1, 5:30 p.m.) The grim milestone came after Metro Manila—the epicenter of the nation’s outbreak—began...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
NBI files murder, planting of evidence raps vs cops in Ragos killing
1 hour ago
Aside from Florendo, others facing complaints are police trainees Joy Flaviano, Arnel Fontillas, Dante Fronda and Dalejes...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines resumes trial of hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
1 hour ago
This comes after the World Health Organization announced the resumption of the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine—which...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Labeling dissent as rebellion 'institutionalized, normalized' in Philippines — UN report
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
“People who disagree with government policies and criticize them including in international fora, should not be vilified...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with