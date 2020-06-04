Youngest COVID-19 survivor in Philippines 'Baby Kobe' dies

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s youngest COVID-19 survivor has passed away, his father confirmed on Thursday.

Kobe Manjares who was born on April 12, contracted the novel coronavirus five days after he was born. He recovered and was released from the National Children’s hospital after a week.

Ronnel Manjares, Kobe’s father, told ABS-CBN that the infant was brought back to the hospital in May due to constipation.

He was then diagnosed with a blood infection, fluctuating sugar levels, and suffered a bloated stomach, Manjares said.

"I talked to the doctor last night and he said my son would be intubated. I was told later that he was gone,” he added.

The Manjares family still needs to travel from Alabang to Quezon City to claim Kobe’s body. Manjares, a construction worker, said he does not have enough money for Kobe’s burial.

Those wishing to help the Manjares family financially may contact them through the number (0951) 999-2328.

More than 19,000 cases of the coronavirus have been recorded by the Department of Health Wednesday.