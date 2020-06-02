COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this April 5, 2019 photo, US Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, hike with Philippine Marines on their way to conduct room clearing drills during Exercise Balikatan at the Navy Education Training Command in Zambales.
US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers
Termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with US on hold
(Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 8:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US "in light of political and other developments" in the region, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced on social media.

According to a diplomatic note that Locsin posted on his Twitter account, "the suspension shall start on even date and shall continue for six months" that the Philippines can extend for another six months.

The countdown to the termination of the agreement, as communicated to the US in February, will continue after that.

"I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that. The Note is self-explanatory and does not require comment except from me. The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the president’s instruction," Locsin said.

The Philippines formally informed the US on February 11 that it is ending the VFA. Termination would have been effective 180 days from receipt of the notice.

President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to scrap the VFA came amid the administration's shift to strengthening ties with non-traditional partners like China and Russia and tension over concerns that the US raised over the human rights situation in the Philippines, which the government said was interference with domestic issues.

RELATED: Palace: Provision barring De Lima jailers from US actually exists | 'Why blame me?': Bato 'bothered' that canceled visa led to VFA termination

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in February that the move to terminate the agreement was unfortunate. The militaries of the Philippines and the US had around 300 military engagements planned in 2020, although these have been cancelled by Duterte's decision on the VFA as well as by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I do think it would be a move in the wrong direction as — as we both bilaterally with the Philippines and collectively with a number of other partners and allies in the region are trying to say to the Chinese, 'You must obey the international rules of order. You must obey, you know, abide by international norms'," he said then.

The termination of the VFA, analysts said, could also scrap the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that allowed American troops to use some Philippine military facilities.

The US Embassy in Manila said in February that Washington will remain committed to the friendship between the two countries.

"This is a serious step with significant implications for the US-Philippines alliance. We will carefully consider how best to move forward to advance our shared interests," the US Embassy said then.

US President Donald Trump said then of Duterte's cancellation of the VFA: "If they would like to do that, that's fine. We'll save a lot of money."

PHILIPPINES-US MILITARY EXERCISES PHILIPPINES-US TIES VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC rejects Gadon plea vs NTC and House, scolds petitioner
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“Having no legal standing, the Court does not deem it efficient to proceed to deliberate on other issues he raises...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace reminder: Dine-in services allowed in MGCQ areas 'but don't have a party'
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
The government’s task force on coronavirus response has allowed the dine-in services of restaurants and fast food chains...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace warns ECQ may be reimposed if…
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
As quarantine measures were eased nationwide yesterday, Malacañang warned the people that stricter protocols under...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH claims small victory vs COVID
By Sheila Crisostomo | 21 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday said it had achieved a “small victory” in the fight against the coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Despite inadequate transportation, MMDA says commuters 'forgot' quarantine rules at GCQ's onset
By Franco Luna | 6 hours ago
Ever since talks of general community quarantine began, government agencies have begun ramping up the narrative that the success...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Constitutionality of Bayanihan law challenged before Supreme Court
3 hours ago
A former law dean challenged the Bayanihan law and other presidential issuances related to COVID-19 measures before the Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
CHR calls on DOTr to lift 'discriminatory' train ban on senior citizens  
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
CHR Focal Commissioner on Ageing and the Human Rights of Older Persons Karen Gomez-Dupin called the ban “discriminatory,”...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Life After Lockdown: Move to digital a huge trial for courtrooms, law enforcement agencies
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
(Updated) Reduced physical interactions do not mean essential institutions like the legal and justice system can stop wo...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Roque: 'No draconian provisions' in Anti-Terror Bill inspired by US, UK laws
4 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the Philippines has the loosest anti-terrorism law in the world.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines approach 19,000 with addition of 359 cases
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Metro Manila—the epicenter of the country’s outbreak—began emerging from one of the world’s longest...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with