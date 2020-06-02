Termination of Visiting Forces Agreement with US on hold

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US "in light of political and other developments" in the region, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. announced on social media.

According to a diplomatic note that Locsin posted on his Twitter account, "the suspension shall start on even date and shall continue for six months" that the Philippines can extend for another six months.

The countdown to the termination of the agreement, as communicated to the US in February, will continue after that.

"I issued this diplomatic note to the US ambassador. It has been received by Washington and well at that. The Note is self-explanatory and does not require comment except from me. The abrogation of the Visiting Forces Agreement has been suspended upon the president’s instruction," Locsin said.

The Philippines formally informed the US on February 11 that it is ending the VFA. Termination would have been effective 180 days from receipt of the notice.

President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to scrap the VFA came amid the administration's shift to strengthening ties with non-traditional partners like China and Russia and tension over concerns that the US raised over the human rights situation in the Philippines, which the government said was interference with domestic issues.

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in February that the move to terminate the agreement was unfortunate. The militaries of the Philippines and the US had around 300 military engagements planned in 2020, although these have been cancelled by Duterte's decision on the VFA as well as by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I do think it would be a move in the wrong direction as — as we both bilaterally with the Philippines and collectively with a number of other partners and allies in the region are trying to say to the Chinese, 'You must obey the international rules of order. You must obey, you know, abide by international norms'," he said then.

The termination of the VFA, analysts said, could also scrap the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement that allowed American troops to use some Philippine military facilities.

The US Embassy in Manila said in February that Washington will remain committed to the friendship between the two countries.

"This is a serious step with significant implications for the US-Philippines alliance. We will carefully consider how best to move forward to advance our shared interests," the US Embassy said then.

US President Donald Trump said then of Duterte's cancellation of the VFA: "If they would like to do that, that's fine. We'll save a lot of money."