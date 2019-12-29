SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SEA GAMES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A CBP officer processes a passenger in this photo from the US Customs and Border Protection website
US Customs and Border Protection website
Palace: Provision barring De Lima jailers from US actually exists
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - December 29, 2019 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — The entry ban to the United States on officials involved in the detention of opposition Sen. Leila de Lima is "true," Malacañang said Sunday, as it reiterated its threat to require Americans going to the Philippines to secure a visa if the restriction is imposed.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump signed into law America's 2020 budget containing an amendment allowing his state secretary Mike Pompeo to bar those involved in de Lima's detention from entering the US.

A provision on "Prohibition on Entry" authorizes the US State secretary to apply sub-section (c) to foreign government officials about whom the secretary has "credible information" have been involved in the "wrongful" imprisonment of de Lima. Sub-section (c) pertains to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which allows the US government to impose sanctions on individuals tied to human rights violations, including prohibiting them from entering the US.

RJ Nieto, a pro-Duterte blogger and one of the persons who de Lima claimed are responsible for her arrest and detention, has dismissed the entry ban as "fake news," claiming there is no such provision in the final version of the US 2020 budget signed by Trump.

Philippine Embassy, Palace confirm ban

But presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo confirmed in a radio interview that the amendment exists.

"I was talking to (Philippine) Ambassador (to the US Jose Manuel) Babes Romualdez. He said he checked the law and the provision exists," Panelo said.

"Totoo yung ban (The ban is true)," he added.

Panelo said Romualdez talked to US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy, authors of the entry ban amendment, but they had already made up their minds on the issue.

"Apparently, somebody lobbied for it," the Palace spokesman said.

Panelo, also in de Lima's list of people whom she claimed are responsible for her detention, said it does not matter whether the travel ban is true or not.

"What's important is if they ban any government official, then we will require (American citizens) to apply for a visa and we will ban the two senators (from entering the Philippines)," he said.

READ: Free De Lima instead of threatening visa restrictions, US senator says

Palace: Credible info needed

Panelo reiterated that the entry ban could not be enforced until the US state secretary finds credible information providing that de Lima, who is facing drug-related charges was wrongfully detained. De Lima has claimed that she is being persecuted by the Duterte administration for criticizing its crackdown on illegal drugs.

"They cannot just ban anybody there...In the first place, it's not a wrongful detention so how can there be a credible information?" he said.

Panelo claimed changing the visa rules on American citizens would not have an effect on the Philippines' foreign relations.

"We just don't want interference in our processes," the Palace spokesman said.

Panelo could not say whether the visa requirement would also apply to Filipino immigrants who have become American citizens.

"But of course, it would be different if you are a former Filipino citizen," he said.

READ: US State Department has process to follow in ban on De Lima's jailers — Panelo

Palace slams Leahy

Panelo also slammed Leahy for renewing his call for the Duterte administration to give de Lima a fair trial and to release her from detention.

"That only shows that he (Leahy) is ignorant...We have repeatedly explained the problem to them. They talk without studying the matter," he said.

Other individuals who de Lima claimed were behind her detention include President Duterte, former House speaker Pantaleon Alvarez, former justice secretary Vitaliano Aguirre, Solicitor General Jose Calida, Public Attorneys’ Office chief Persida Acosta, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board member Sandra Cam, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission chairman Dante Jimenez, Rep. Rey Umali, former Rep. Rudy Fariñas, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration deputy executive director and blogger Mocha Uson and blogger Sass Rogando Sasot.

DICK DURBIN DONALD TRUMP LEILA DE LIMA PATRICK LEAHY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
VP: Drug czar stint not a wasted opportunity
By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
For Vice President Leni Robredo, her 18-day stint as the country’s drug czar was not a wasted opportunity as she was...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte’s men on the spot in Senate probes
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
This year, senator-allies of President Duterte led probes on corruption and drug scandals involving some of his trusted officials....
Headlines
fb tw
'Honest mistake': Army apologizes for manipulated photo of alleged rebels
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
It was not explained why the photos were edited on Photoshop instead of simply censoring or blurring the faces of the alleged...
Headlines
fb tw
US senator insists De Lima detention politically motivated
By Edu Punay | 16 hours ago
One of the two US senators banned by the Duterte administration from entering the Philippines has insisted the prosecution...
Headlines
fb tw
Duterte to formally decline Trump's invite to visit US — Palace
1 day ago
“He said he would reply to the letter invitation and decline it,” Panelo said.
Headlines
fb tw
Latest
16 hours ago
Even legal firecrackers causing injuries – DOH
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The firecrackers that caused injuries to 34 victims in the past week include 12 legal fireworks, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Go to local officials: Ensure government assistance to typhoon victims
16 hours ago
Local officials should ensure that all aid and assistance from the national government reach typhoon victims.
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Higher oil prices seen this week
By Danessa Rivera | 16 hours ago
Consumers can expect another round of price increases on fuel products ahead of the New Year as Unioil forecast prices to...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
DOH chief tops Cabinet approval survey — Pulse
By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
Despite the challenges that confronted the Department of Health in 2019, Secretary Francisco Duque III posted the highest...
Headlines
fb tw
16 hours ago
Congress implements SC ruling on higher nurses’ pay
By Jess Diaz | 16 hours ago
The House of Representatives and the Senate are implementing a Supreme Court ruling entitling government nurses to higher...
Headlines
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with