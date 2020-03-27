LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
In this April 5, 2019 photo, US Marines with 3rd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment currently attached to 4th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, hike with Philippine Marines on their way to conduct room clearing drills during Exercise Balikatan at the Navy Education Training Command in Zambales.
US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Christian Ayers
Balikatan exercises canceled amid COVID-19 concerns
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - March 27, 2020 - 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — This year's joint Philippine-US Balikatan exercises will no longer push through due to concerns on the new coronavirus pandemic.

The US Indo-Pacific Command, which operates in the western Pacific, announced that the joint exercises scheduled from May 4 to 15 in the Philippines will be canceled.

Balikatan exercises is an annual exercise between the Philippines and the US, which also involves participation from Australia.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo earlier said a total of 10,875 troops – 6,229 from the US, 4,302 Filipinos and 44 from Australia – would be participating in the joint exercise.

The US side cited concerns for the health and safety of the participating exercise forces, as well as local communities near areas planned for the military drills.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interest of the health and safety of both countries' forces, it is prudent to cancel Balikatan 2020," Adm. Phil Davidson, US Indo-Pacific Command commander, said.

The cancellation of the joint military exercise will be in accordance with international travel restrictions implemented by both the Philippines and the US in response to the virus outbreak.

Davidson, however, said that the US remains "deeply committed" to the long-standing alliance and frienship of the two countrues.

In February, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement of the US, the legal framework of the presence of American troops in the country.

The president's directive earlier came as a threat to the US government following the cancellation of Sen. Bato dela Rosa's visa.

Malacañang confirmed on February 11 that Duterte directed Executive Salvador Medialdea to tell Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to send the notice of termination to the US.

Under the VFA, the agreement will still be in force for 180 days upon the receipt of the notice of termination.

Despite the withdrawal of the VFA, the military said joint drills can still be launched in the future.

“We had previous activities before we have this VFA,” Arevalo earlier said, referring to joint military activities under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. — with report from Jaime Laude

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: March 5, 2020 - 1:34pm

President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement, which will expire 180 days after the notice of termination is sent to the US.

That notice was sent on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, according to Philippine government officials.

Duterte had previously warned the United States that he will terminate the VFA if the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa's US visa—believed but not confirmed to have been over the continued detention of Sen. Leila De Lima and the government's "war on drugs"—is not "corrected".

The decision to terminate comes amid a resolution by the Senate recognizing the president's authority to terminate agreements and treaties but also asking him to hold off on the decision while lawmakers conduct a review of the VFA and other agreements with America.

Activist groups have been calling on the government to scrap the deal since 1999, saying the Visiting Forces Agreement favors the US, keeps the Philippine military dependent on assistance and aid, and puts the Philippines at risk from America's enemies.

Main photo: In this May 19, 2018 file photo, Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat and US Brig. Gen. Thomas Weidley lead the ceremonial furling of the Balikatan flag during the closing ceremony of the Philippine-US military exercises. The STAR/Boy Santos

March 5, 2020 - 1:34pm

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers is calling on the Senate to not get in the way of the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement with the US, saying a resolution that the chamber adopted shows "who among our top legislators remain to be partial to the US."

The Senate this week adopted a resolution asking the Supreme Court to rule on whether the concurrence of the Senate is needed in abrogating treaties, as it is in ratifying them.

The move "seems like a thinly veiled, last minute attempt to salvage [the Philippines'] unequal ties with US, and puts into question our senators' loyalty to the country over protecting foreign interests," ACT national chairperson Joselyn Martinez says in a release.

"Legitimizing the use of our territories and resources for US military purposes violates our sovereignty. So does allowing US soldiers' presence in our lands all-year round and letting them get away with several cases of grave human rights violations against our peoples," Martinez also says.

March 1, 2020 - 9:27am

The Philippines should enter into a military agreement with the US like the Visiting Forces Agreement but with the status of "a real treaty ratified by the Senate of the Philippines and Senate of the United States."

And the House of Representatives should be part of the negotiations for it, Rep. Raul Tupas (Iloilo) says in a release.

"Let us learn from the lessons of these past decades. The VFT should be a treaty between equal sovereign states, far removed from the relationship status of former colonizer and former colonized with excess baggage from World War II, the Vietnam War, and the Cold War," Tupas, chair of the House Committee on National Defense and Security, says.

"While the Senate has the power of treaty concurrence, the House of Representatives has the power of the purse," he says as he urges the inclusion of legislators in the negotiations "for comprehensiveness, completeness, and circumspection before, during, and after the negotiations with the United States."

February 13, 2020 - 9:44am

Military exercises with the US wthin the 180 days from the notice of termination will continue as planned, radio dzMM reports, quoting Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana.

February 13, 2020 - 8:36am

Activist women's group Gabriela calls for the cancellation of Balikatan joint military exercises planned for 2020 in light of the notice of the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement that the Philippines sent the US on Monday.

"Duterte cannot claim he is serious with the VFA's termination but allow business as usual with the Balikatan exercises," Gabriela, which has long protested against the VFA as well as the continuing presence of American troops in the Philippines, says in a release.

There are more than 300 military exercises and exchanges scheduled between the Philippine and American militaries this year.

February 12, 2020 - 4:34pm

For Malacañang, the decision to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States is "a move in the right direction that should have been done a long time ago."

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said US Defense Secretary Mark Esper's remarks that the withdrawal of the Philippines from the VFA was "a move in the wrong direction" is expected as the defense pact favors Washington.

According to Panelo, relying on another country for defenses against enemies of the would eventually "weaken" and "stagnate" the Philippines' defense capabilities.

"Our studied action is consistent and pursuant to our chartering an independent foreign policy, with our foreign relations anchored solely on national interest and the general welfare of our people," Panelo said in a statement.

