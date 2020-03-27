Balikatan exercises canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

MANILA, Philippines — This year's joint Philippine-US Balikatan exercises will no longer push through due to concerns on the new coronavirus pandemic.

The US Indo-Pacific Command, which operates in the western Pacific, announced that the joint exercises scheduled from May 4 to 15 in the Philippines will be canceled.

Balikatan exercises is an annual exercise between the Philippines and the US, which also involves participation from Australia.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo earlier said a total of 10,875 troops – 6,229 from the US, 4,302 Filipinos and 44 from Australia – would be participating in the joint exercise.

The US side cited concerns for the health and safety of the participating exercise forces, as well as local communities near areas planned for the military drills.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19 pandemic and in the best interest of the health and safety of both countries' forces, it is prudent to cancel Balikatan 2020," Adm. Phil Davidson, US Indo-Pacific Command commander, said.

The cancellation of the joint military exercise will be in accordance with international travel restrictions implemented by both the Philippines and the US in response to the virus outbreak.

Davidson, however, said that the US remains "deeply committed" to the long-standing alliance and frienship of the two countrues.

In February, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement of the US, the legal framework of the presence of American troops in the country.

The president's directive earlier came as a threat to the US government following the cancellation of Sen. Bato dela Rosa's visa.

Malacañang confirmed on February 11 that Duterte directed Executive Salvador Medialdea to tell Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. to send the notice of termination to the US.

Under the VFA, the agreement will still be in force for 180 days upon the receipt of the notice of termination.

Despite the withdrawal of the VFA, the military said joint drills can still be launched in the future.

“We had previous activities before we have this VFA,” Arevalo earlier said, referring to joint military activities under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty. — with report from Jaime Laude