SPECIAL COVERAGE: TAAL'S UNREST
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this June 30, 2017 photo, US Marines from 3rd Battalion, 8th Marines, 3d Marine Division train Philippine Marines in basic urban warfare techniques during Maritime Training Activity Sama Sama.
US Embassy/Released, file
Timeline: Constant US troop presence amid Duterte's changing moods
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - January 24, 2020 - 1:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has once again threatened to end the Philippines' Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States, this time in response to the cancellation of Sen. Bato dela Rosa's US visa.

The president gave Washington a month to "correct" the visa cancellation of Dela Rosa, who was top cop when Duterte launched his bloody "drug war" in 2016.

This would not be the first time that Duterte has issued an ultimatum against the country's long-time ally and former colonizer.

2016

In September 2016, Duterte declared an end to the annual Philippines-US Balikatan exercise, saying as he is seeking to establish new trade and commercial alliances with China and Russia.

The president said the joint military exercises with US troops were something that Beijing does not want.

RELATED: Duterte to US troops: Leave MindanaoUS troops to remain in Mindanao – DND

Duterte also announced that he would be cutting economic and military ties with the US in October 2016 after American officials raised concerns over extrajudicial killings linked to the so-called war on drugs.

Duterte's economic managers Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez and Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia were quick to clarify in the wake of the president's speech that the Philippines will maintain economic ties with the West.

2017

In January 2017, Duterte threatened to abrogate the VFA and called on the US military to stop unloading weapons in the country. The president claimed that US troops were building a depot in the Philippines and were unloading arms in Palawan, Cagayan de Oro and Pampanga.

Duterte's declaration in 2016 to end the Balikatan exercise with Washington would remain just a threat as the Philippines and the US would carry on with the annual joint military exercise the following year.

However, the war games had been dropped from the Balikatan exercise in 2017 and with smaller contingents from both sides.

In this file photo from 2017, Philippine Marines deploy from a landing craft for a simulated disaster response operation. The 2017 Balikatan exercises focused on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

The military said the joint military drills' focus would shift to humanitarian assistance and disaster response that year since disasters and typhoons are inevitable in the Philippines.

In November 2017, Duterte and US President Donald Trump would agree to additional exercises between the two countries as part of their commitment to enhance counterterrorism cooperation.

They also agreed to increase information sharing and addressing the drivers of conflict and extremism.

2018

In April 2018, Duterte recognized the importance of the country's military alliances with the United States and Japan since World War II.

The Balikatan exercise would also continue this year with a focus on mutual defense and counterterrorism.

In a statement for the commemoration of the Day of Valor, the president called the US "our strong military and economic ally", despite previously threatening to break ties.

In this file photo from 2018, a US Marine amphibious assault vehicle prepares to land on a beach in San Antonio, Zambales. Seen in the background is the Philippine Navy's BRP Ramon Alcaraz. Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV

The US Embassy said in September 2018 that the Philippines is the largest recipient of American military assistance in the region valued at over P15 billion since 2015.

Molly Koscina, US Embassy spokesperson at the time, said Washington supports the Armed Forces of the Philippines' modernization through a variety of programs and initiatives.

Upon concluding the 2018 Mutual Defense Board and Security Engagement Board in September 2018, the AFP and the US Ind-Pacific Command agreed to conduct 281 security cooperation activities for 2019.

2019

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo would reaffirm Washington's commitment to defend the Philippines in case of any armed confrontation in the West Philippine Sea under the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

A month after Pompeo visit to Manila in March 2019, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said the US will remain the only military ally of the country.

“Why the US, the only world power that is a bastion of democracy and human rights, is and will remain our only military ally. We don’t need any other,” Locsin tweeted.

In this April 5, 2019 photo, the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp maneuvers alongside the Philippine Navy offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS 16) in support of Exercise Balikatan 2019. US Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker

Despite Duterte's previous order to scale down the Balikatan exercise as part of his so-called independent foreign policy, the US deployed new fighter jets and amphibious assault carrier USS Wasp to the war games.

Last year's Baliktan included amphibious operations, live-fire training, urban operations, aviation operations and counterterrorism response.

By September 2019, then AFP chief Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. and US Indo-Pacific Command commander Adm. Philip Davidson signed an agreement planning more than 300 security cooperation activities for 2020.

UNITED STATES US-PHILIPPINES TIES VISITING FORCES AGREEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Locsin says no provision in US federal budget banning De Lima jailers
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
Although unconfirmed by the US Embassy, Dela Rosa said that he believed the cancellation was connected to his former role...
Headlines
fbfb
Potential ABS-CBN shutdown a loss for Filipino audiences and culture too, scholars note
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 days ago
"Historically, Philippine TV acts as the government in the context of a weak state unable to respond to the needs of its poor...
Headlines
fbfb
Residents given 48 hours to leave Taal danger zone
By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Residents still within the 14-kilometer danger zone around Taal Volcano were ordered by the police yesterday to leave within...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte threatens to end VFA if US fails to 'correct' Bato visa cancellation
17 hours ago
"I am giving government and the American government one month from now."
Headlines
fbfb
Bato dela Rosa says US canceled his visa
1 day ago
Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa on Wednesday confirmed that the United States has canceled his visa following a US Senate resolution...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 minutes ago
Red Cross calls for more Taal volunteers
By Arnell Ozaeta | 3 minutes ago
Officials of the Philippine Red Cross encouraged the Batangueños to join its pool of volunteers to augment in the ongoing...
Headlines
fbfb
32 minutes ago
Philippines starts process of terminating VFA with US, officials say
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 32 minutes ago
The Presidential Commission on Visiting Forces has started the process of terminating the country's Visiting Forces Agreement...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DepEd recommends resumption of classes in Taal-hit areas on Feb. 3
1 hour ago
The resumption of classes, however, would be limited to schools that are ready to reopen because a number of schools are still...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Immigration may deny Chinese nationals from Wuhan visas on arrival
1 hour ago
In his recommendation to Morente, Casibang cited the rising deaths due to the novel coronavirus (2019 nCoV) that originated...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
WHO: 2019-nCoV not yet 'Public Health Emergency of International Concern'
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
WHO assessed that the outbreak is a very high risk in China, as well as a high risk regionally and globally, but said that...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with