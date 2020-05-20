COVID-19 infections in Philippines surpass 13,000

MANILA, Philippines — More than 13,000 people in the Philippines have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as experts warned of influx of new cases following the easing of restrictions on movement.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 13,221 with the addition of 279 infections.

The Department of Health said 54% of the newly-reported cases were registered in Metro Manila, which is now under a more relaxed enhanced community quarantine after a two-month lockdown.

Five percent of the additional infections were logged in Central Visayas, while 41% of the new cases were spread out across the country.

DOH also reported that the total number of COVID-19 survivors reached 2,932 after 89 have recovered from the respiratory illness. Total recoveries accounted for 22% of the nation’s confirmed cases.

But five more patients died from the disease. This pushed the death toll to 842.

Last week, virus hotspot Metro Manila along with Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales shifted to a modified enhanced community quarantine that allowed more industries and sectors to open.

Only Cebu City and Mandaue City in Central Visayas remain under enhanced community quarantine, while other parts of the country are under general community quarantine.

The new coronavirus first emerged in China late last year and has since killed 323,221 people out of the 4.8 million infected worldwide.

