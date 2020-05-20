Gov’t looks at implementing lockdowns at barangay level as virus restrictions eased

MANILA, Philippines — The government may implement lockdowns at the barangay level as it eases restrictions on movement across the country, the implementer of the national action plan against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) said.

The national government began relaxing coronavirus restrictions last week to revitalize the economy paralyzed by a two-month lockdown.

“Baka hindi na tayo mag-declare ng lockdown per region but ang lockdown na lang natin dito by barangay,” Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte late Tuesday evening.

(We may declare lockdowns per barangay instead of lockdowns per region.)

“Ibig sabihin, paliitin na lang natin. Ang gagawin po natin is ‘yung barangay na mayroong cases, ‘yun po ang ila-lockdown natin para ma-preserve po natin ‘yung ating [economy],” he added.

(We will minimize the coverage. We will only implement lockdowns in barangays with COVID-19 cases to preserve our economy.)

The Philippine economy shrank 0.2% year-on-year on the first quarter—the first contraction in over two decades—following the widespread lockdowns that shut down shopping centers and other commercial establishments.

Last week, virus hotspot Metro Manila along with Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales shifted to a modified enhanced community quarantine that allowed more industries and sectors to open.

Only Cebu City and Mandaue City in Central Visayas remain under enhanced community quarantine, while other parts of the country are under general community quarantine.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 12,942 people in the Philippines, with 837 deaths.