Hours before Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City implements a total lockdown, residents are battered by a sudden heavy downpour on this May 7, 2020 photo.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Gov’t looks at implementing lockdowns at barangay level as virus restrictions eased
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2020 - 9:58am

MANILA, Philippines — The government may implement lockdowns at the barangay level as it eases restrictions on movement across the country, the implementer of the national action plan against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) said. 

The national government began relaxing coronavirus restrictions last week to revitalize the economy paralyzed by a two-month lockdown.

“Baka hindi na tayo mag-declare ng lockdown per region but ang lockdown na lang natin dito by barangay,” Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said in a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte late Tuesday evening.

(We may declare lockdowns per barangay instead of lockdowns per region.)

“Ibig sabihin, paliitin na lang natin. Ang gagawin po natin is ‘yung barangay na mayroong cases, ‘yun po ang ila-lockdown natin para ma-preserve po natin ‘yung ating [economy],” he added.

(We will minimize the coverage. We will only implement lockdowns in barangays with COVID-19 cases to preserve our economy.)

The Philippine economy shrank 0.2% year-on-year on the first quarter—the first contraction in over two decades—following the widespread lockdowns that shut down shopping centers and other commercial establishments.

Last week, virus hotspot Metro Manila along with Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga and Zambales shifted to a modified enhanced community quarantine that allowed more industries and sectors to open.

Only Cebu City and Mandaue City in Central Visayas remain under enhanced community quarantine, while other parts of the country are under general community quarantine.

The new coronavirus has so far infected 12,942 people in the Philippines, with 837 deaths.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 18, 2020 - 5:17pm

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

May 18, 2020 - 5:17pm

La Trinidad, the capital of Benguet, bore the brunt of COVID-19's impact on tourism and tourism-related businesses in the province.

La Trinidad Mayor Romeo Salda, citing a report submitted by the Local Economic and Investments Promotion Office and the town’s tourism office, estimates their losses will reach at least P100 million.

Souvenir and pasalubong shops and other stores in the town lost a total of between P5 million and P6 million from March to mid-May.

The Strawberry Festival supposedly on the first week of March and the Tourism Week after including other events, which were all cancelled, led to some P5 million in losses.

— The STAR/Artemio Dumlao

 

May 18, 2020 - 8:22am

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla orders the temporary closure of malls in the province due to the lack of physical distancing measures.

Cavite, which has 275 cases of COVID-19, has been under general community quarantine since Saturday.

"Outside the mall before opening; inside the mall during operations; we did not see any enforced measures on social distancing," Remulla says in a Facebook post Monday.

May 14, 2020 - 12:41pm

Based on the recommendations of the Commission on Higher Education, higher education institutions may open classes anytime as long as they operate online.

Institutions using flexible can open anytime in August while those using face-to-face or in-person mode can open not earlier than September 1 in areas under general community quarantine.

May 14, 2020 - 12:23pm

The entire Philippines — except Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City — will be under general community quarantine starting May 16.

All provinces, highly urbanized cities and independent component cities previously identified as low-risk under IATF Resolution 35 will be under GCQ.

May 9, 2020 - 1:15pm

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases says it has approved construction projects in general community quarantine areas such as facilities for quarantine and priority construction projects.

