COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Commuters scramble for a ride in Commonwealth market last March 17, 2020. The government has suspended public transportation following the enhanced Community Quarantine imposed by the local government.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Palace: Business that can't provide rides for employees should stay closed during MECQ
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 8:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday advised companies in areas to be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to defer their reopening if they cannot provide transportation for their employees.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the restrictions on public transportation are being implemented to avoid a second wave of coronavirus cases.

"We do not want to be like other countries that reopened their economies and then experienced a second wave. If the company cannot provide a shuttle or if their employees do not have transportation, they should not open yet because it is important for us to avoid a second wave," Roque said.

"It's a policy decision. We want to restart the economy but not at the expense of having a second wave," he added.

High-risk areas Metro Manila, Laguna and Cebu City will be placed under MECQ after May 15 while the rest of the country will be under the more relaxed general community quarantine (GCQ).

Office of the Presidential Spokesperson

Under MECQ, some forms of private transportation will be allowed as long as they observe safety protocols. Shuttle services provided by the government to frontliners are the only allowed mode of public transportation.

Private transportation allowed under MECQ are company shuttles but only half of their capacity should be filled; personal vehicles for workers in permitted sectors and activities (two persons per row), bicycle (one person only), motorcycle (one person only), and E-Scooter (one person only).

Under GCQ, all modes of public transport will be allowed but in a reduced capacity to observe safe physical distancing. All private transportation are also permitted in these areas.

Roque said the implementation of MECQ should not prevent the public from filing tax returns because accountants are allowed to work. He noted that under the guidelines approved by the government, accounting firms can deploy half of their personnel onsite.

"Under the new normal, if you can work (from) home, it should be work (from) home...If we do not file our tax returns, we won't have money that will go to government coffers that can be used for COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019)," the Palace spokesman said.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue has extended the filing of annual income tax returns until May 30.

Roque also clarified that the media passes issued by the Presidential Communications Operations Office remains valid even under MECQ.

"Based on my understanding, media companies submitted the names of all the employees and everyone was given IDs although not all of them are required to work in their [office] and most of them work (from) home," he added.

GENERAL COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Not all cops’: Eleazar defends PNP over birthday controversy, claims no double standard
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"We hope that this controversy serves as reminder to all the public servants to exercise due diligence and sensitivity in...
Headlines
fbfb
Parts of Samar, Bicol under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Ambo approaches land
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
(Updated) The typhoon is forecast to crash into land in the northeastern portion of Northern Samar this afternoon or early...
Headlines
fbfb
Cease order vs ABS-CBN issued out of respect for Congress, NTC says in letter
By Ratziel San Juan | 4 hours ago
Asked to explain why it should not be cited in contempt over its cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, the NTC said that...
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines out as shift to Modified ECQ nears
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
The MECQ will be more relaxed than the enhanced community quarantine but has more restrictions compared to the general community...
Headlines
fbfb
Bringing violent winds and heavy rains, 'Ambo' heads to Samar province after landfall
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
“Ambo” made its first landfall over San Policarpio town in Eastern Samar at 12:15 p.m., state weather bureau PAGASA...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
PNP chief: Internal Affairs Service readying cases over Sinas 'mañanita'
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
“The PNP’s role in our government’s fight against the COVID-19 crisis is critical.  The transition...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Government confident of eliminating testing backlog 'in two weeks'
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
"We have a lot of catching up to do especially now that our backlog has reached 7,000 tests nationwide," Dizon said at a press...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Resumption of classes in college based on education delivery mode — COVID-19 task force
By Alexis Romero | 4 hours ago
The government's task force on the coronavirus pandemic has adopted the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) recommendation...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Philippines adds 258 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 11,876
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
DOH also reported that 86 more have recovered from the coronavirus disease, pushing the number of COVID-19 survivors to ...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
NCRPO chief faces criminal raps over birthday celebration, Palace says
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
Asked if he would be taking a leave of absence as a result of the incident, Sinas said: "Unless otherwise instructed by the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with