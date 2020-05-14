COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A resident of Brgy. San Miguel in Taguig City undergoes swabbing for coronavirus testing on April 23, 2020.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Government confident of eliminating testing backlog 'in two weeks'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2020 - 6:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is optimistic that it will be able to address the backlog on coronavirus testing in two weeks as it expects the country's testing capacity to increase with the help of the private sector.

Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the national policy on coronavirus disease, said there is a backlog of about 7,000 tests nationwide, an issue that has to be addressed so the government can determine the number of people infected by the virus.

"We have a lot of catching up to do especially now that our backlog has reached 7,000 tests nationwide," Dizon said at a press briefing Thursday. 

"We have found a solution and we are confident that with the help of our private partners, within two weeks, we can remove the backlog and we will continue to increase the tests (conducted) per day and our capacity," he added.

Dizon said the actual tests conducted per day have risen by 74% to about 8,700 on May 10 from about 5,000 on May 2.

He said the increasing number of laboratories has also raised the country's testing capacity to 14,500 a day on May 10 from 8,500 on May 2.

There are 30 laboratories conducting coronavirus tests. The 14,500 testing capacity, however, is still less than half of the 30,000 per day goal set by the government.

"Our capacity is improving and we are seeing huge increases (in testing capacity) but we are not yet contented," Dizon said.

"There are many challenges involved in testing. It's a very complicated process. A lot of things have to be done from buying supplies from abroad, setting up testing labs, equipment, and it requires the skills of the (medical technologists). It is really complicated and one of its indications is the huge backlog," he added.

Dizon said the Philippines needs to reach the 30,000-test-per-day goal to be at par with South Korea and European countries considered as the benchmarks in testing.

He said Mindanao, which is a contiguous area, and Visayas are the priorities in the setting up of laboratories.

The government, Dizon said is continuously conducting swabbing activities. About 10,000 overseas Filipino workers have been swabbed from May 7 to 12 in various swabbing centers nationwide.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS VINCE DIZON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
‘Not all cops’: Eleazar defends PNP over birthday controversy, claims no double standard
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
"We hope that this controversy serves as reminder to all the public servants to exercise due diligence and sensitivity in...
Headlines
fbfb
Parts of Samar, Bicol under Signal No. 3 as Typhoon Ambo approaches land
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
(Updated) The typhoon is forecast to crash into land in the northeastern portion of Northern Samar this afternoon or early...
Headlines
fbfb
House OKs ABS-CBN provisional franchise
By Edu Punay | 19 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday passed a bill granting a provisional franchise to broadcast giant ABS-CBN until Oct....
Headlines
fbfb
Guidelines out as shift to Modified ECQ nears
By Alexis Romero | 23 hours ago
The MECQ will be more relaxed than the enhanced community quarantine but has more restrictions compared to the general community...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Latest
3 hours ago
Cease order vs ABS-CBN issued out of respect for Congress, NTC says in letter
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
Asked to explain why it should not be cited in contempt over its cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, the NTC said that...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Resumption of classes in college based on education delivery mode — COVID-19 task force
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
The government's task force on the coronavirus pandemic has adopted the Commission on Higher Education's (CHED) recommendation...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Courts in modified ECQ areas to remain physically shut until May 31
4 hours ago
Metro Manila, Laguna province and Cebu City—areas classified as “high risk” for virus transmission—will...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
IATF reverts 37 provinces to modified GCQ
By Christina Mendez | 19 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has reverted 37 provinces and 11 cities from “low-risk”...
Headlines
fbfb
19 hours ago
137 Pinoys in US die of COVID
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
At least 137 Filipinos in the United States, including 18 medical frontliners, have died of the coronavirus disease 2019,...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with