Cassandra Ong appeals to quad comm for companion at women's prison

MANILA, Philippines — Lucky South 99's authorized representative, Cassandra Ong, appealed to the House quad committee to let her friend accompany her at the Correctional Institute for Women.

Ong is a key resource person in the House probe into illegal offshore scam hubs, or POGOs, which authorities have linked to alleged criminal activities such as human trafficking, money laundering, torture, harassment and the illegal drug trade.

Lucky South 99 is one of the raided and now-defunct POGOs in question. Ong also partly owns real estate firm Whirlwind Corp. which leased land to Lucky South 99.

Right before the tenth public hearing ended at around 1 a.m. on Friday, November 8, Rep. Joseph Stephen Paduano (Abang Lingkod Partylist) informed the mega panel of Ong’s request.

The joint committee’s overall chairman, Rep. Robert Ace Barbers (Surigao del Norte, 2nd District) sounded surprised by Ong’s plea, clarifying with his co-chairman if she is asking them to “let her friend stay with her at the detention facility.”

Mental health concerns. Paduano read the explanation stated in the letter, which says that Ong is currently “suffering from severe mental breakdowns and anxiety attacks,” including depression.

This isn’t the first time Ong experienced health issues amid the POGO investigation. One time, during a September 4 hearing, her blood pressure significantly dropped to 80/40, and had to be excused.

Another co-chairman, Rep. Romeo Acop (Antipolo, 2nd District), suggested consulting the CIW authorities because they may have certain protocols for cases like Ong’s.

Quad Comm’s response. The other committee members agreed, adding that it is important to request the House physician and medical team to coordinate with a psychiatrist in assessing and monitoring Ong’s condition.

“I think we have to also ask the medical team of the House because I think the jurisdiction over her safety and her condition is within the bounds of our medical team,” Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) stressed that Ong's mental health assessment should not be left solely to the House physician. A psychiatrist should also be involved, given their expertise in evaluating psychological conditions.

“If the reason is anxiety and depression, the proper physician that should be asked to monitor and assess her is a psychiatrist, Mr. Chair,” he said.

Next steps. However, Rep. Johnny Pimentel (Surigao del Sur, 2nd District) noted that Ong had already made this request to the detention facility, which directed her to seek assistance from the House of Representatives, as they hold the final say on the matter.

Paduano then proposed to grant her request that night to avoid having the same discussion at another hearing.

If majority of committee members permit Ong’s friend to join her at the facility, Barbers said it must be “reasonable” with a clear set of guidelines.

“When the CIW personnel replies and allows that a detainee be accompanied by a friend then the committee will already allow a friend to accompany Ms. Cassandra Ong,” the overall chairman expressed in agreement.

Ong is presently facing a case of non-bailable human trafficking along with 53 others for their suspected involvement in the operations of scam hubs in Porac, Pampanga.