Quad comm chairs Fernandez, Abante step down temporarily amid coercion allegations

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 8, 2024 | 6:22pm
Composite photo shows Rep. Bienvenido Abante and Rep. Dan Fernandez attending the House Quad Committee hearing into the Duterte administration's war on drugs on Oct. 11, 2024
MANILA, Philippines — Two House Quad Committee leaders will leave their positions as co-chairs during public hearings where former city police chief Hector Grijaldo will testify to ensure there is no conflict of interest. 

Rep. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa, Lone District) announced on Thursday, November 7, that he and Rep. Bienvenido Abante (Manila, 6th District) will inhibit themselves from discussions about the allegations made against them by Grijaldo. 

“We will be trying to relieve temporarily our chairmanship in order to discuss this in a transparent, impartial and honest investigation on this matter,” Fernandez said. 

Fernandez chairs the House public order and safety committee, while Abante chairs the human rights committee. These are two committees included in the Quad Comm. 

Grijaldo claimed in a sworn statement at the first Senate hearing into the war on drugs, on October 28, that Fernandez and Abante coerced him to validate retired police colonel Royina Garma’s affidavits about the reward system of the war on drugs. 

In a statement on Friday, November 8, Abante said that he believes temporarily stepping down from the co-chair position “is the principled thing to do” as someone who is facing allegations.

“As a public servant, I believe it is essential to remove even the perception of a conflict of interest so that the vital work of the Quad Committee can proceed without distractions,” he added. 

Fernandez and Abante have since denied the claims made against them, even going as far as saying they are prepared to face any cases filed against them.

Garma’s lawyers, who were present at the meeting the co-chairmen had with Garma and Grijaldo on October 22, have also refuted the alleged coercion and harassment.

“We don’t want this Quad Comm to be deluged with so many bad comments about what Chairman Abante and this representation have done,” Fernandez said.  

Their relinquishment of the chairmanship in the Quad Comm, however, does not mean they are no longer members of the mega panel or that they lose the ability to question other resource persons.

They will only be stepping aside during discussions tackling Grijaldo’s testimony at the Senate hearing.

BENNY ABANTE

DAN FERNANDEZ

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
