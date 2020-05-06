COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Residents of Brgy. Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City lines up to shop for groceries.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
Flu drug Avigan to be administered on 100 COVID-19 patients in Philippines
(Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 3:32pm

MANILA, Philippines — Anti-flu medication Avigan will be administered to 100 coronavirus patients in the Philippines to test the drug’s efficacy on treating the severe respiratory illness, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country will receive a free supply of Avigan—which is being trialled as potential coronavirus treatment—from Japan in “the coming days.”

The agency is already formulating protocols for the clinical trials.

"We we choose hospitals that will participate in the trial. And from those hospitals, we will have a protocol on how we will choose the patients. Because this is a clinical trial, informed consent should be there," Vergeire said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Avigan—the brand name of the drug favipiravir—was only approved for use in flu outbreaks that are not being effectively addressed by existing medications in Japan.

Clinical trials in China suggested that Avigan could play a role in shortening the recovery time for patients who have contracted the new coronavirus. Currently, there are around five clinical trials ongoing in countries including the United States, Italy and Japan.

Medical researchers and companies around the world are racing to find a cure and a vaccine for the new coronavirus, which has so far infected 3.6 million people and killed 257,303 worldwide.

The Philippines reported 9,684 COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Of the number 1,408 have recovered, while 637 have died. — with report from Agence France-Presse

As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: May 6, 2020 - 4:06pm

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

May 6, 2020 - 4:06pm

The Department of Health announces that there are 320 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 10,004.

There are 98 new recoveries and 21 new deaths, the Health department adds. 

May 6, 2020 - 10:14am

The Department of Foreign Affairs announces that around 30 Filipinos have donated blood during a blood drive organized by an Italian non-profit association of blood donor organizations in Rome on May 3.

“The blood donation is a huge effort to help in the COVID-19 emergency. Since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, Italian health authorities have been calling for blood donors as blood banks are experiencing low supply of blood caused by the health crisis,” says Associazione di Donatori Volontari di Sangue La Rete di Tutti President Di Iorio, through Philippine Ambassador to Italy Domingo Nolasco. 

May 6, 2020 - 7:48am

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 254,532 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 3,629,160 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories. 

Of these, at least 1,124,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. — AFP

May 5, 2020 - 8:15am

More than a quarter of a million people have died from the novel coronavirus worldwide, with over 85 percent of them in Europe and the United States, according to an AFP tally of official figures.

At 2230 GMT on Monday, the US had recorded 68,689 virus deaths, the most for any single country, while Europe was the hardest-hit continent with 145,023 confirmed fatalities.

Since it emerged in China in December, COVID-19 has infected more than 3.5 million people and devastated economies across the globe.

The virus death toll in the US was followed by those in Italy (29,079), the United Kingdom (28,734), Spain (25,428) and France (25,201). — AFP

May 4, 2020 - 9:18pm

China's state broadcaster CCTV on Monday attacked US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "insane and evasive remarks" over the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, further fuelling Sino-US tensions. 

Pompeo on Sunday said "enormous evidence" showed the virus originated in a lab in China, doubling down on previous claims that have been repeatedly denied by the World Health Organization and various scientific experts. 

The theory has been heavily pushed by the Trump administration, which has been increasingly critical of China's handling of the outbreak that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Since then, the virus has killed more than 247,000 people and 3.5 million have been infected worldwide. — AFP

