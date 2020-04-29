COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
In this May 1, 2019 photo, members of militant groups march on España in Manila toward Mendiola to pay tribute to workers in celebration of Labor Day.
Ernie Peñaredondo
2019 Bar topnotcher wants to delve into labor law
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 2:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — 2019 Bar topnotcher Mae Diane Azores is looking into becoming a trial lawyer and to practice labor law.

Azores emerged as the top passer in the 2019 Bar with a score of 91.0490%. She is an alumna of University of Santo Tomas-Legazpi.

In an interview with DZMM, she shared that her work as a certified public accountant at the Commission on Audit kept her busy during quarantine period.

Now, as a CPA-lawyer, Azores shared that she wishes to practice labor law.

“I can see myself as a litigator, gusto ko po talaga magpractice as a trial lawyer. Gusto ko rin magdelve into labor law practice considering... violations.... against employees,” she said.

“It’s a very risky area that lawyers should pay attention,” she added.

On the day of the release of the Bar exams, she said she switched off her cellphone—even her wifi—and took time to pray the rosary.

It was only after praying that she switched on her phone then she received a photo of the Top 10 Bar passers.

“I shouted, ‘Mama! Mama!’” she said whille they were all crying.

Azores said her family thought she was shouting because she just passed the Bar.

“Mama, Top 1 daw,” she said.

“Sobrang good news po. Ang tagal po naming hinintay,” she added.

Ten to 12 hours of review

She also shared that even before she started her review, many told her that she would top the Bar, which she used as motivation to study harder.

She said she would wake up at 4:00 or 5:00 a.m. and would review for ten to 12 hours.

“It’s really dedication and discipline. Because I know that I really want to become a lawyer,” she said in Filipino.

Azores said her grandmother passed away on March 18, who told her that she would have wanted to wait for the release of her Bar exams before passing on.

“I believe she is watching from heaven,” she added.

The 2019 Bar exams yielded a passing rate of 27.36% with 2,103 hurdling the gruelling four-day exam.

The Philippines’ new crop of lawyers are stepping on a legal landscape changed by technology and COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 BAR EXAMS SUPREME COURT
