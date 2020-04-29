COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Manila.
Philstar.com, file
Live updates: 2019 Bar exam results
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 8:22am

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court will release on Wednesday, April 29, the results of the 2019 Bar exams.

Unlike the release of passers list in recent years, the names of successful Bar takers will be uploaded online as part of measures to prevent the spread of the infectious coronavirus disease.

Tune in our live blog to get the latest updates.

 

 

