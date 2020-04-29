COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
2,103 pass 2019 Bar
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2020 - 11:47pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 12:04 p.m.) — The country is set to welcome 2,103 new lawyers, as the 2019 Bar examination records a passing rate of 27.36%, the Supreme Court announced.

In a tweet, the SC Public Information Office released the message of 2019 Bar Chairperson Senior Associate Justice Estela M. Perlas-Bernabe.

“The Court en banc had decided to lower the passing rate from 75 percent to 74 percent in light of among other considerations the discerned need for more younger and technologically adept lawyers to help different front of society as we meet the peculiar challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and transition to the new normal,” Bernabe said in a taped message.

“Passing the bar is truly an extraordinary feat to which you should all be proud of,” she added.

In this time of pandemic, Bar hopefuls did not flock to the Supreme Court to check if their names will be posted outside its gates or be flashed on a LED wall installed at the SC premises.

The high court did not post their names on boards outside the compound anyway, but previously told them to "stay in their respective homes."

Instead, lawyer-hopefuls turned to the SC website for the announcement of successful Bar takers.

The message of Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, 2019 Bar chairperson, was also posted on the high court’s website.

A total of 8,304 law graduates applied to take the 2019 Bar examinations, but only 8,295 were allowed to take the test. Fifty others withdrew before the exam started on the first Sunday of November 2019.

There were 7,685 finishers of the Bar.

Last year, 1,800 new lawyers took oath, posting a 22.07% passing rate.

