COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Former Anakpawis party-list representative Ariel Casilao and six other volunteers of Sagip Kanayunan and Tulong Anakpawis relief operations were flagged down at a checkpoint in Norzagaray town Sunday morning.
Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas, Handout
DILG to file raps vs Bulacan relief volunteers over 'attempted mass gathering'
(Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 5:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Charges will be filed against former lawmaker Ariel Casilao and six other volunteers who were on their way to distribute relief packs in Bulacan province for allegedly violating quarantine rules, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Monday.

The former Anakpawis party-list representative and six other volunteers of Sagip Kanayunan and Tulong Anakpawis relief operations were flagged down at a checkpoint in Norzagaray town Sunday morning.

They were brought to Norzagaray Municipal Police Station without clear explanation why there were brought there and then brought to Malolos Provincial Police Station “only to be yelled at for giving out ‘anti-government propaganda materials and accused of being supporters or recruiters of the New People’s Army,” Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura said Monday.

Casilao is vice chairperson of UMA.

Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya claimed the food pass acquired by the volunteers was unauthorized but fishers' group Pamalakaya said the food pass used for the relief efforts was issued by Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources national director Eduardo Gongona.

In a statement on Sunday, SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) said the relief efforts in Bulacan have been done "in close coordination with Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas-affiliated peasant organizations" since the start of the Luzon lockdown.

"Organizations would directly purchase fresh produce from farmers in San Jose del Monte and Norzagaray for distribution to different communities, and would also bring relief packs to these farmers for needs they cannot grow in the agricultural land they till and struggle for," the group also said.

'Attempted mass gathering'

The DILG spokesperson accused the team of volunteers of attempting to conduct a mass gathering in the guise of distributing relief goods. He also claimed that tarpaulins and “propaganda materials” were found in the jeepney that ferried Casilao and other volunteers.

Malaya said the volunteers will be charged for allegedly violating the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act and Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code, which punishes resistance and disobedience to a person in authority.

Casilao will be also charged for usurpation of authority under Article 177 of the Revised Penal Code.

“Anakpawis will have their day in court. The DILG assures them of due process. Sa korte na sila magpaliwanag,” he said.

‘Blatant harassment’

Casilao slammed on Monday what he called “blatant harassment and outright red-tagging at a time when aid is urgently needed by the poor.”

“The government should stop criminalizing organizations and individuals who simply want to give much needed relief as they should stop arresting the poor for asking for aid just like what they did with San Roque 21,” he said, referring to the residents of Sitio San Roque who were arrested after demanding food and financial aid during a protest early in April.

Pamalakaya chair Fernando Hicap, former Anakpawis party-list representative, said the incident was a “vile harassment” against humanitarian volunteers who are considered frontliners.

“Contrary to the statement of [Undersecretary] Malaya, we underwent through a proper process in applying for the food pass, so that our delivery of relief packs to the distressed fishing and farming communities will not be hampered,” he also said. 

The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines, for its part, urged Philippine authorities to work with organizations that try to help people cope with the coronavirus pandemic. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Management of Taguig condo to seek legal action vs cops who barged into compound
7 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:54 p.m.) The board of directors of the Pacific Plaza Towers in Bonifacio Global City, in a letter to the condominium’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Young medical frontliner vs COVID-19 and HIV advocate passes away
6 hours ago
Demafiles was one of the doctors who took part in Love Yourself’s “Hot Doctors of ‘Pinas National HIV Testing...
Headlines
fbfb
Taguig gov't reminds residents to observe quarantine rules after cops barge into condo
9 hours ago
(Update 1, 2:56 p.m.) According to the city government, quarantine rules and regulations include the closure of common areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Lift window hours for buying groceries, medicines, LGUs told
8 hours ago
Nograles stressed that the implementation of window hours only “further create congestion of people who flock to these...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
12 hours ago
Headlines
Latest
4 hours ago
UN experts: Drastic measures vs virus spread no reason for excessive use of force
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The UN human rights experts stressed that people living in poverty, homeless persons, minorities, people deprived of liberty...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
NBI to probe fake voice clip warning of total lockdown
By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
Guevarra said that he will ask the NBI “to investigate this phone clip on social media that seeks to agitate and alarm...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
PNP: We'll go 'straight to arrests' in 'martial law-type' quarantine
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
"It's because people don't want to stay in their homes. That's really what he's putting emphasis on. Social distancing should...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
Palace: Report LGUs’ violations of quarantine violators’ rights
By Alexis Romero | 20 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday urged the public to report human rights violations during the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
20 hours ago
Health workers, nurses want regular testing
By Sheila Crisostomo | 20 hours ago
The Alliance of Health Workers and the Filipino Nurses United yesterday expressed deep concern over the rising cases of COVID-19...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with