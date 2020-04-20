COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Medical workers screen patients for possible COVID-19 before admission at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) in Quezon City on April 18, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Number of COVID-19 survivors in Philippines reaches 613
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 4:03pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated, 4:44 p.m.) — The number of individuals who have recovered from the coronavirus disease in the Philippines surpassed the 600-mark Monday as the number of declared infections rose to 6,459. 

The Department of Health reported 41 new recoveries, raising the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 613. 

Two hundred additional COVID-19 cases were detected Monday. Figures from the agency showed that 3,199 patients are still being treated in hospitals. 

Meanwhile, 19 more people have died from the highly-contagious disease. In total, there are now 428 COVID-19-related fatalities in the country. 

Seventy-one percent of the nation’s confirmed infections or 4,593 were detected in outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. There are 1,460 COVID-19 cases in the rest of Luzon, which is entering its fifth week of enhanced community quarantine. 

The Luzon-wide lockdown is expected to last at least until the end of April. The national government is mulling whether to further prolong the lockdown or to implement modified community quarantines beyond April 30. 

Meanwhile, 207 virus cases were detected in Visayas and 157 in Mindanao. 

The number of individuals who have been tested in the country stood at 52,837 as of Saturday. 

The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 165,238, according to a tally from US-based John Hopkins University.

More than 2.4 million confirmed cases have been recorded since the pathogen first emerged in China in December last year.

April 20, 2020 - 4:27pm

April 20, 2020 - 4:27pm

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia confirms that he has tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Garcia says he will continue to self-isolate in accordance with Department of Health guidelines after recovering from the infectious disease.

April 20, 2020 - 4:05pm

The Philippines records 41 new recoveries from the infectious coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 613.

The Department of Health confirms 200 new cases of the virus in the country, raising the total cases in the Philippines to 6,459.

The DOH also reports 19 new deaths, which brings the national toll to 428.

April 20, 2020 - 3:05pm

Former Sen. Heherson Alvarez passes away due to COVID-19, according to PDP-Laban spokesperson Ron Munsayac as reported by News5.

He was also Secretary of Agrarian Reform during the administration of the late President Corazon Aquino.

April 20, 2020 - 8:09am

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rises to 164,016, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT. 

More than 2,363,210 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. 

Of these cases, at least 525,200 are now considered recovered. — AFP

April 20, 2020 - 8:05am

France reports 395 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as the number of new hospitalisations continued a slow decline.

The new deaths — 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes — brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. — AFP

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Latest
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
