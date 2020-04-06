'Conducting dialogue': Cops raid San Roque community kitchens, tear protest materials

MANILA, Philippines — Quezon City Police District (QCPD) personnel were deployed Monday morning to Sitio San Roque in Barangay Bagong Pag-asa in Quezon City, the police district's public information office confirmed.
In a press statement sent to reporters, QCPD Director Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo said that protests were in violation of social distancing measures.
The QCPD said in its statements that the purpose of their deployment on Monday was to establish dialogue with members of urban poor group Kadamay over supposed violations of the quarantine.
Mass gatherings are prohibited by virtue of the enhanced community quarantine imposed over mainland Luzon.
In a series of tweets, urban poor alliance Save San Roque for their part said that over fifteen police operatives raided community kitchens—which QCPD said were set up by Kadamay—for Sitio San Roque residents and tore down protest materials.
READ: Kadamay unfairly blamed for Sitio San Roque protest, group and supporters say
"After a dialogue with the group of Bagaspas, the QCPD requested them to remove their protest placards which they voluntarily submitted to and reminded them to observe social or physical distancing," the QCPD statement read.
BREAKING: Ikatlong araw ng Kusinang Bayan, binulabog ng mga pulis— Save San Roque (@SaveSanRoque) April 6, 2020
Sa kabila ng mapayapang bayanihan sa Kusinang Bayan ng San Roque, may higit 15 na pulis ang sumugod sa dalawang kusina para punitin ang mga nakakabit na panawagan para sa ayuda.#BigasHindiDahas#StandWithThePoor pic.twitter.com/8p0O7Gty9n
READ: Duterte warns groups disrupting quarantine
PNP chief Police General Archie Gamboa has warned the public of "firm and decisive police action" against those found to be involved in "illegal mass actions."
Even the chief executive himself has echoed similar sentiments, going as far as issuing an order to the national police and the armed forces to "shoot dead" violators of the quarantine who put their lives in jeopardy.
In a separate interview with CNN Philippines, Interior spokesperson Jonathan Malaya accused the group of being a front for communist rebels anew.
While protesting the lack of food and financial aid from the government, 21 members of the urban poor community were arrested last week after a spontaneous protest was dispersed by the QCPD.
At the time, the rallyists were reportedly calling, "Pagkain kailangan namin wala kami natatanggap mula kay Mayora at Kapitan." (We need food, we don't receive any from the mayor and the captain.)
Athough mass gatherings, including protests, are banned while Luzon is on community quarantine, protesting, expressing dissent, or being a member of an activist group is not the same thing as being a member of the Communist Party of the Philippines or of the New People's Army.
In an earlier text message to Philstar.com, Kadamay Chairperson Gloria Arellano said in Filipino, "Food, medical and social services, and rights are what we were calling for, 'bigas hindi rehas' (rice not railings)."
"Why is it always us being threatened by Duterte? He should ease the transfer of social services instead."
READ: 20 arrested at protest in Quezon City during quarantine
"The lack of urgent and sustained relief from the national government is forcing the urban poor to go out and look for food or for a source of livelihood," Nanoy Rafael of Save San Roque told Philstar.com in an earlier exchange.
"That's why meeting them with violence and arrests was not right."
Philstar.com sought comment from the Office of Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte but her chief of staff, Weng Macatao, has yet to respond as of this post.
-
Disclosure: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is a shareholder of Philstar Global Corp., which operates digital news outlet Philstar.com. This article was produced following editorial guidelines.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong may recommend a modified community lockdown if the city sees no more positive COVID19 cases when the Luzon-wide extended community quarantine ends on April 12.
In a meeting with chiefs of hospitals and medical experts Monday, Magalong says plans to recommend a modified community lockdown where Baguio’s borders will still be closed while the city will gradually allow economic activities within.
Transport, construction, manufacturing and among others businesses offering basic services will be opened during the modified community lockdown, he explains.
But Magalong sees the continued suspension of classes in the city until the end of April. — The STAR/Artemio Dumlao
Sen. Sonny Angara confirms that he is now free from the coronavirus after several days in the hospital.
"After several days in the ER and the [COVID-19] wing my doctors finally sent me home today — negative for the virus and pneumonia free," Angara says in a statement.
The senator expressed his gratitude to his doctors and nurses for taking care of him and to his families and loved ones for all the prayers for him.
President Rodrigo Duterte issues an administrative order authorizing the grant of special risk allowance (SRA) to frontline healthcare workers during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Administrative Order 28 directs national government agencies, government-owned or -controlled corporations and local government units to grant a one-time SRA, equivalent to a maximum of 25% of monthly basic salary, to public health workers.
This covers medical, allied medical and other necessary personnel assigned in hospitals and healthcare facilities directly catering to or in contact with COVID-19 patients, persons under investigation or persons under monitoring.
Lawyer Rico Quicho files a complaint against Sen. Koko Pimentel for breaching quarantine protocols and placing medical frontliners and others at risk of contracting COVID-19 at the Makati Medical Center and a supermarket in Taguig.
"At 11:47 AM today (April 6, 2020), I filed with the Department of Justice ("DOJ") through electronic mail, a Letter-Complaint against Senator Koko Pimentel detailing the clear facts and circumstances that establish his direct violation of RA No. 11332 and its implementing rules and other DOH regulations," Quicho says in a statement.
The Department of Interior and Local Government on Monday releases a call for LGUs to come up with ordinances requiring constituents to wear face masks outside their homes.
It does not seem, however, that the Philippine government will provide the public medically approved face masks.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles says at a press briefing that handkerchiefs, do-it-yourself masks and face shields and improvised masks can be used.
- Latest
- Trending