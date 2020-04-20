COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
Members of the public, detained for roaming the streets without relevant passes amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, squat at a distance from one another as they are processed outside a police station at Quezon City in Manila on April 14, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
UN experts: Drastic measures vs virus spread no reason for excessive use of force
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - April 20, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — United Nations human rights experts called on governments across the globe not to use state of emergency measures enforced to curb the rising number of coronavirus infections as an excuse to resort to excessive use of force.

The UN experts—which include special rapporteur on extrajudicial executions Agnes Callamard—made the statements as governments around the world impose drastic measures such as lockdowns to arrest the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the Philippines, its main island of Luzon—home to about half of the country’s population—is entering its fifth week of enhanced community quarantine that is expected to last at least until the end of April. Since the declaration, there has been a heightened presence of uniformed personnel to implement strict quarantine measures.

“Even during states of emergency, the use of force remains guided by the principles of legality, necessity, proportionality and precaution. They demand that the use of force and of firearms must be avoided and that all possible non-violent means must be exhausted before resorting to violent ones,” the UN experts said in a statement Friday.

Current measures include restriction on non-essential movements and a curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Those found violating quarantine rules have been arrested, ordered to do physical exercises and in a case in Santa Cruz town in Laguna, placed inside a dog cage.

At least 108,000 violators of quarantine protocols in the Philippines were arrested as of April 13.

“Breaking a curfew or any restriction on freedom of movement cannot justify resorting to excessive use of force by the police; under no circumstances should it lead to the use of lethal force,” the UN experts said.

‘Other ways to police than force first’

The UN human rights experts stressed that people living in poverty, homeless persons, minorities, people deprived of liberty and victims of domestic abuse—all who are already affected disproportionately by the virus—should not be victimized further because of violent emergency measures.

They urged law enforcement agencies to take into account the needs and vulnerabilities of particular groups of people and exercise caution when resorting to use of force.

“You can’t stay home if you don’t have one. You can’t remain confined if you don’t have what you need to your family. How do you ‘physically distance’ in an urban slum? How do you eat or drink when you are a daily-wage laborer and need to go out every day to earn the money to do so,” the experts said.

“For millions of people, emergency measures can be a more direct threat to their life, livelihood and dignity that even the virus itself. There are other ways to police than force first,” they added.

The chief Philippine National Police on Monday said cops would directly apprehend quarantine violators should President Rodrigo Duterte’s earlier pronouncement of a “martial law”-like community quarantine becomes a formal directive.

The novel coronavirus has so far infected 6,259 people in the Philippines, including 572 recoveries and 409 deaths. 

The worldwide death toll from the pandemic reached 164,016 as of Monday, according to a tally from Agence France-Presse. More than 2 million cases have been recorded in 193 countries and territories since the new pathogen first emerged in China in December.

Of these cases, at least 525,200 are now considered recovered. — with AFP

 

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149/1150 or (632) 165-364. You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637. The general public has also been encouraged to forward its concerns to the Health Department's dedicated 24/7 COVID-19 hotlines (02) 894-COVID and 1555 (free for all subscribers).

Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.

April 20, 2020 - 4:27pm

MMDA General Manager Jojo Garcia confirms that he has tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

Garcia says he will continue to self-isolate in accordance with Department of Health guidelines after recovering from the infectious disease.

April 20, 2020 - 4:05pm

The Philippines records 41 new recoveries from the infectious coronavirus disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 613.

The Department of Health confirms 200 new cases of the virus in the country, raising the total cases in the Philippines to 6,459.

The DOH also reports 19 new deaths, which brings the national toll to 428.

April 20, 2020 - 3:05pm

Former Sen. Heherson Alvarez passes away due to COVID-19, according to PDP-Laban spokesperson Ron Munsayac as reported by News5.

He was also Secretary of Agrarian Reform during the administration of the late President Corazon Aquino.

April 20, 2020 - 8:09am

The worldwide death toll from the novel coronavirus pandemic rises to 164,016, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT. 

More than 2,363,210 declared cases have been registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December. 

Of these cases, at least 525,200 are now considered recovered. — AFP

April 20, 2020 - 8:05am

France reports 395 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as the number of new hospitalisations continued a slow decline.

The new deaths — 227 in hospitals and 168 in nursing homes — brought France's total epidemic death toll to 19,718, top health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. — AFP

