DOJ asked to expedite release of elderly, ailing inmates before COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Justice has asked the Bureau of Corrections to fast track the processing of sickly and elderly inmates even before the COVID-19 broke out, said Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.
A group of 22 prisoners sought temporary release order from the Supreme Court last week, saying that the Philippines may record a staggering number of casualties if the novel coronavirus affects persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) detained in our overcrowded jails.
In a message to reporters, Guevarra said that he has yet to read the petition and withheld his comments.
The Justice chief, however, said that even before the pandemic broke out, “the DOJ had instructed the Bureau of Corrections and the Board of Pardons and Parole to expedite the release of, or grant of executive clemency to, old and sickly and PDLs serving their sentence for humanitarian reasons.”
The Corrections bureau oversees the New Bilibid Prison, Correctional Institution for Women and five other prison and penal farms across the country. BuCor is an attached agency of the DOJ.
Calls for release of the elderly, ailing and vulnerable prisoners from several rights groups and Sen. Leila De Lima continue to mount as COVID-19 infections rise.
In their plea filed before the SC, the inmates said: “Petitioners are praying for a fair chance at surviving the devastating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in spaces that are not blighted with the overcrowding and lack of access to hygiene measures and medical care.”
Chief Inspector Xavier Solda, BJMP spokesperson, said last week that the bureau supports jail decongestion, but stressed that study should be done to ensure that this will be within laws.
The Department of Social Welfare and Development, for its part, threw its support to Rep. Vicente Veloso’s (Leyte) proposal to create an ad hoc committee to “immediately evaluate the situation of all provincial, city and municipal jails and other detention facilities and to establish guidelines and procedures for the temporary release of qualified [PDLs] for humanitarian reasons.”
HRW: Welcomes support to call from Philippine authorities
The Human Rights Watch for its part said it is encouraging to learn of government agencies’ support to their call for temporary release amid the pandemic.
“It is imperative that the BJMP, the Department of Justice, the Public Attorney’s Office, and the courts expedite this process for the welfare of the tens of thousands of Filipinos crammed in overcrowded jails and detention facilities across the country,” it said in a statement.
HRW stressed that “it is not too late to mitigate the potentially catastrophic impact of the coronavirus on the country’s prison population.” — Kristine Joy Patag
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Health reports 284 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the total number of cases in the country to 4,932.
The health department also announces 18 additional deaths, bringing the national toll to 315.
Meanwhile, 45 additional patients have recovered from the disease, which brings the total number of recoveries to 242.
Education Secretary Leonor Briones announces that she tested negative for coronavirus disease a week after confirming that she was infected with the deadly virus.
In an interview with GMA News' Unang Balita Monday morning, Briones says Health Secretary Francisco Duque III texted her that she got a negative result.
"It seems like I had a death sentence but was pardoned at the last minute," Briones said in a separate interview with Dobol B sa News TV.
The Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases will form "social distancing" teams composed of military and police personnel to enforce physical distancing at public markets.
This comes after reports over the weekend of people flocking to public markets over the weekend. Overcrowding increases the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
The Navotas Fish Port Complex reopens Sunday, April 12, the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Fisheries Development Authority says in a release, adding it has disinfected and cleaned the halls of the complex and the roads leading to it.
"We are happy to inform the public that they can come back to the Navotas fish port tomorrow on Easter Sunday to resume their trading operations," PFDA General Manager Glen Pangapalan says in a release on Saturday.
The following protocols will be in force at the fish port:
- Mandatory wearing of face masks and other personal protective equipment
- Physical distancing
- No smoking
The fish port was closed Saturday for cleaning and disinfection.
A solon appeals to the Inter-Agency Task Force to recommend to President Rodrigo Duterte "an across-the-board freeze on all rentals, utilities rate hikes, and service charges of government and the private sector."
Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera says the move will help families and businesses to recover from the economic and social impact of COVID-19 pandemic.
The freeze should be until December 2020, the solon adds.
- Latest
- Trending