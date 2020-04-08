'On humanitarian grounds:' Vulnerable, at-risk prisoners ask SC for temporary release amid COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Detainees deemed vulnerable and at-risk to the novel coronavirus sought an order for their temporary release from the Supreme Court, citing that the Philippines will record a staggering number of fatalities in our overcrowded prisons.
A group of 23 prisoners filed a petition by way of a special civil action for certiorari on Wednesday and asked the tribunal to direct their temporary release during “the duration of the state of public health emergency, national calamity, lockdown and community quarantine due to the threats of the COVID-19.”
The SC may also direct the release of the prisoners through bail, they said.
The group, represented by rights lawyers, also urged the SC to order the creation of a Prisoner Release Committee to study and implement the release of other prisoners who are similarly situated as them.
“Petitioners are praying for a fair chance at surviving the devastating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak in spaces that are not blighted with the overcrowding and lack of access to hygiene measures and medical care,” their plea read.
The group of petitioners are composed of political prisoners and detainees who are elderly sick or pregnant, and are committed to crowded facilities where social distancing is “practically impossible.”
Earlier this week, the Quezon City Jail placed 15 inmates under isolation after they came in contact with an inmate who died of suspected COVID-19 on March 25.
Experts suggest social distancing, which means standing at least six feet away from each other, to prevent the spread of the new pathogen that is transmitted easily through droplets.
But in the Philippines’ overcrowded prisons—the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology previously admitted to housing detainees more than five time its capacity—social distancing is an unreachable luxury.
Noting that the state of our detention facilities is not a matter that can be resolved immediately, the petitioners said: “The fatalities among the vulnerable sectors in these prisons will be staggering once COVID-19 sets in.”
The new coronavirus has infected 3,764 in the Philippines. Death toll is at 177 while 84 have so far recovered.
Bail on humanitarian grounds
The petitioners raised that allowing the temporary release of prisoners amid the pandemic is a discussion in governments across the world, such as in India, Iran, Turkey and Australia have begun temporarily releasing prisoners amid the global outbreak.
The SC has, too, ordered the release through bail on humanitarian grounds in several cases such as when it allowed former Sen. Juan Ponce Enrile to walk free amid a plunder trial.
Citing Enrile vs Sandiganbayan, the petitioners said that the SC explained: “[T]he Philippine authorities are under obligation to make available to every person under detention such remedies, which safeguard their fundamental right to liberty.”
The SC in Enrile and an earlier case, Dela Rama vs. People’s Court, “deemed it proper to grant bail as the continued incarceration of the petitioners in both cases would be injurious to their health or endanger their lives,” the petitioners noted.
They also stressed that the petitioners are not flight risks—a reason cited by the SC in Enrile’s release—as they are old, frail, sickly and have mo capacity to flee.
They added: “While they are charged with common crimes, the arrest, detention and charges against petitioners are due to their political beliefs. They are not hardened criminals.”
The petitioners sought for the SC’s “compassion and protection of their right to life and health amid the COVID-19 pandemic” and asked that they may be released on humanitarian reasons.
“Needless to say, the continued incarceration of petitioners who are sick and elderly would be a virtual death sentence,” they added.
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Philippine Arena in Bulacan will be ready to accept COVID-19 patients by next week, National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. says.
The repurposed facility will be equipped with three tents that can accommodate around 300 asymptomatic coronavirus patients or those only with mild or moderate symptoms.
The facility can later on be expanded to cater to up to 2,000 patients. It would be able to serve patients coming from Quezon City, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela and Bulacan.
The wing designated for coronavirus patients at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute has reached its full capacity.
The hospital said it can only accept kidney patients under investigation dependent on dialysis treatments. They will be admitted to tents at the emergency room - COVID Field until test results show they are negative.
"Patients with moderate to severe pneumonias shall be transferred to other hospitals designated as COVID-19 facility," the hospital said in a statement.
All circulars and orders of the Supreme Court related to COVID-19 will remain in effect until the end of the extended enhanced community quarantine.
SC spokesperson Brian Hosaka said the special session of the high court in Baguio City will also be canceled.
"We will be releasing the corresponding orders once they have been signed by the Chief Justice," Hosaka said.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirms that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) recommended the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
Nograles, also IATF spokesperson, said the task force formally recommended to the Office of the President the extension of the implementation of the ECQ in Luzon until April 30.
Pasig City issues an executive order declaring biking as a means of transportation for people making essential travel during the enhanced community quarantine period in Luzon.
Key provisions of the order are: 1) bicycle shops can open, 2) provision of accessible pedestrian infrastructure and 3) repair, rehab and upgrade of bicycle infrastructure.
"City departments have been directed to evaluate areas of major pedestrian traffic and public transportation interchange to ensure that walking is a viable means of transportation in the City," Pasig Transport said.
