IN PHOTOS: Holy Week traditions in Philippines in time of coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Easter is a major holiday in the Philippines—a deeply Catholic nation—where devotees usually visit churches to pray, while others resort to self-flagellation or have themselves nailed to crosses as penance for their sins.

But the rising cases of the new coronavirus and heavy restrictions on movement are transforming the way religion is observed. Religious events across most of the country were halted and church doors were shut to the public, prompting the faithful to turn to livestreamed masses.

The Philippines has so far reported 4,076 COVID-19 infections—207 of whom have died.

The threat of the new coronavirus, however, did not stop some Catholics from fulfilling their "panata" or personal sacrifices.

Despite the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, devotees pray from a distance in front of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.

A devotee also flagellates himself in front of the Quiapo Church.

Self-flagellation, for some devotees, is a form of penance and religious discipline.

Meanwhile, residents of Bangkulasi in Navotas City display holy statuettes outside of their homes to be blessed by the local church on Holy Thursday.

— photos by Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV and Deejae Dumlao; with report from Agence France-Presse