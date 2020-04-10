IN PHOTOS: Holy Week traditions in Philippines in time of coronavirus

The Department of Health reports 206 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and 21 additional deaths.
The national tally has reached 4,076 while fatalities had risen to 203.
Meanwhile, 28 recovered from the highly contagious disease.
MANILA, Philippines — Easter is a major holiday in the Philippines—a deeply Catholic nation—where devotees usually visit churches to pray, while others resort to self-flagellation or have themselves nailed to crosses as penance for their sins.
But the rising cases of the new coronavirus and heavy restrictions on movement are transforming the way religion is observed. Religious events across most of the country were halted and church doors were shut to the public, prompting the faithful to turn to livestreamed masses.
The Philippines has so far reported 4,076 COVID-19 infections—207 of whom have died.
The threat of the new coronavirus, however, did not stop some Catholics from fulfilling their "panata" or personal sacrifices.
Despite the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon, devotees pray from a distance in front of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila.
A devotee also flagellates himself in front of the Quiapo Church.
Self-flagellation, for some devotees, is a form of penance and religious discipline.
Meanwhile, residents of Bangkulasi in Navotas City display holy statuettes outside of their homes to be blessed by the local church on Holy Thursday.
— photos by Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV and Deejae Dumlao; with report from Agence France-Presse
Photo shows members of the Philippine National Police deployed in Manila amid COVID-19 threat. The STAR/Edd Gumban
President Rodrigo Duterte on March 16, 2020 declares an enhanced community quarantine over all of mainland Luzon, an expansion of an earlier general community quarantine over the National Capital Region.
The entire National Capital Region—16 cities and a municipality—is under community quarantine from March 15 to April 14, which means the enforcement of social distancing measures like letting fewer people on public transportation, reduced store hours, and the possibiity of curfews.
According to a memorandum issued by the Palace on Saturday, March 14, the quarantine means that "movement of people shall be limited to accessing basic necessities and work; and uniformed personnel and quarantine officers shall be present at border points."
Travel restrictions in and out of the capital will also be implemented.
The Department of Health confirms 119 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, raising the current total to 4,195.
The health department also announced 18 additional deaths, bringing the death toll to 221. Meanwhile, 16 new patients have recovered, which brings the total number of recoveries to 140.
The Department of Public Works and Highways has put up six "COVID-19 We Heal As One Centers" in Metro Manila and in Clark, bringing bed capacity up by 1,500, the department says.
Built jointly by the national government and by private sector partners, the centers are for the treatment of COVID-19 cases with "with mild or no symptoms."
The centers are in "the Ninoy Aquino Stadium and Rizal Memorial Stadium at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, the Philippine International Convention Center Forum Halls and the World Trade Center in the National Capital Region; the ASEAN Convention Center in Clark, Pampanga; and the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac."
Similar centers are to be put up in the Philippine Arena in Bulacan, the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, and the Filinvest Tent in Alabang.
"The Philippine Arena alone can accommodate more than 2,000 patients," DPWH points out.
The Taguig local government, its City Education Office and the Department of Education launch "Education Hour" program through which the classroom reaches students amid the enhanced community quarantine.
Learners can catch the program on Facebook page I Love Taguig every 1 p.m.
Each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City.
Facebook Philippines will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram amid the enhanced community quarantine.
This is in response to the call of the Department of Information and Communications Technology’s to ensure Internet stability in the Philippines. This will also help address network congestion and free up bandwidth allocation that may be used for other vital online services.
Facebook adds that they are working closely with mobile operators in the Philippines to manage any bandwidth constraints during the crisis.
