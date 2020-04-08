COVID-19 cases in Philippines rise to 3,870, deaths now at 182

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Wednesday reported 106 new coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.

This raised the total number of known infections in the country to 3,870, while the death toll reached 182.

Twelve more COVID-19 patients recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 96. The figure is a far cry from the number of recovered patients in Philippines' Southeast Asian neighbor Malaysia at 1,321.

Just a little over 20,092 individuals have been tested as of Monday, the National Task Force against COVID-19 said.

The national government on Tuesday extended the enhanced community quarantine of Luzon by two weeks to further stem the spread of the new coronavirus. The lockdown was initially scheduled to expire on April 12.

The coronavirus pandemic has now claimed more than 82,000 lives out of more than 1.4 million infected people across the world.

