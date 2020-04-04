LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
A coffin with the sign "Pls stay at home or stay inside this coffin" is placed on a barricaded street while members of the barangay police make their rounds in Sampaloc, Manila on Apr. 4, 2020 midnight. The coffin serves as a stern warning for residents to stay at their respective houses and abide with the government's implementation of the enhanced community quarantine against the spread of COVID-19.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 3,094, death toll at 144
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 4, 2020 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:29 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 76 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the official tally to 3,094 from the previous count of 3,018.

The local COVID-19 death toll now stands at 144 after the Health department announced 8 new fatalities.

Five new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total count to 57

Meanwhile, 1,349 have tested negative for the disease, while another 898 have pending results. 

Based on the latest Health department data, at least 5,341 Filipinos have been tested for COVID-19.

