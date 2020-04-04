COVID-19 infections in Philippines hit 3,094, death toll at 144

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 4:29 p.m.) — The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 76 more local cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), bringing the official tally to 3,094 from the previous count of 3,018.

The local COVID-19 death toll now stands at 144 after the Health department announced 8 new fatalities.

Five new recoveries were also announced, bringing the total count to 57

Meanwhile, 1,349 have tested negative for the disease, while another 898 have pending results.

Based on the latest Health department data, at least 5,341 Filipinos have been tested for COVID-19.