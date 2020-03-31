Cops ordered to keep health workers safe from harm, discrimination

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa on Tuesday ordered police units across the archipelago to provide assistance and security to health workers leading the country’s battle against the new coronavirus.
This, after there were reports of hospital staff suffering abuse amid panic over COVID-19 infections.
“At this time of national health emergency, the Philippine National Police stands doubly committed to apply the full might of the law against any person who will lay hands on our health workers, thus, we shall do whatever it takes to protect them from crime, violence and any form of oppression and discrimination,” Gamboa said in a statement.
The police chief also said PNP personnel manning quarantine control checkpoints were instructed to extend assistance to frontliners—which may include escorting them to their assigned hospitals, if need be.
In Sultan Kudarat, a group of five men “ganged up” on a nurse when he was on his way to work and poured bleach at his face.
In Cebu City, chlorine was thrown at a nurse’s face.
Some frontliners were also refused access to public transport and laundry and were blocked and fined at checkpoints. Others were evicted from their homes.
The Department of Health on Monday said such as acts would not be tolerated, adding the agency will hold perpetrators of attacks liable.
“We appeal to the public to extend understanding and compassion to our healthcare workers. Our healthcare workers have responded to our country’s need with dedication, courage and selflessness. This is not the time for us to turn our backs on them,” DOH said.
It added: “It is not enough that we thank them. We need to protect them too.”
The main island of Luzon entered its third week of enhanced community quarantine to arrest the spread of the contagion that has now infected 1,546 people in the Philippines—78 of whom have died.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health confirms 538 new COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, bringing the national tally to 2,084.
The health department also reported that an additional 10 COVID-19 patients died in the country, raising the number of deceased to 88.
Seven new recoveries have been recoded, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49.
President Donald Trump saysthat the United States will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy and later France and Spain.
Trump, speaking at his daily briefing, went into few specifics about the type of aid or the timing, but said a large quantity was destined for Italy, which has the world's highest pandemic death toll.
"We're going to be sending approximately $100 million worth of, of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy," he says, adding that Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, was "very, very happy I will tell you that." — AFP
The US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic passes 3,000, according to the running tally compiled by the Johns Hopkins University, with more than 163,000 confirmed cases.
The United States has recorded 3,008 deaths, according to the tally, while its 163,429 cases are by far the highest national number ahead of Italy, Spain and China. — AFP
Italy will extend its lockdown at least until April 12 to help curb novel coronavirus infections that have already claimed 11,591 lives, the health minister says.
A meeting of the government's scientific committee recommended extending all containment measures at least until Easter Sunday, April 12, Roberto Speranza said in a statement. — AFP
More than 35,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus pandemic since it emerged late last year in China, most of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1615 GMT Monday using official figures.
In total, 35,905 people have died, including 26,076 in Europe. Italy has the most deaths with 11,591, following by Spain with 7,340 and China with 3,304.
More than 740,00 cases have been officially detected in 183 countries and territories, including at least 408,203 in Europe, almost 150,000 in the United States and Canada with 2,635 deaths and 106,609 cases in Asia with 3,827 deaths.
Detected cases likely reflect only a fraction of the real number of infections as many countries are only testing the most serious cases. — AFP
