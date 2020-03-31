Cops ordered to keep health workers safe from harm, discrimination

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police chief General Archie Gamboa on Tuesday ordered police units across the archipelago to provide assistance and security to health workers leading the country’s battle against the new coronavirus.

This, after there were reports of hospital staff suffering abuse amid panic over COVID-19 infections.

“At this time of national health emergency, the Philippine National Police stands doubly committed to apply the full might of the law against any person who will lay hands on our health workers, thus, we shall do whatever it takes to protect them from crime, violence and any form of oppression and discrimination,” Gamboa said in a statement.

The police chief also said PNP personnel manning quarantine control checkpoints were instructed to extend assistance to frontliners—which may include escorting them to their assigned hospitals, if need be.

In Sultan Kudarat, a group of five men “ganged up” on a nurse when he was on his way to work and poured bleach at his face.

In Cebu City, chlorine was thrown at a nurse’s face.

Some frontliners were also refused access to public transport and laundry and were blocked and fined at checkpoints. Others were evicted from their homes.

The Department of Health on Monday said such as acts would not be tolerated, adding the agency will hold perpetrators of attacks liable.

“We appeal to the public to extend understanding and compassion to our healthcare workers. Our healthcare workers have responded to our country’s need with dedication, courage and selflessness. This is not the time for us to turn our backs on them,” DOH said.

It added: “It is not enough that we thank them. We need to protect them too.”

The main island of Luzon entered its third week of enhanced community quarantine to arrest the spread of the contagion that has now infected 1,546 people in the Philippines—78 of whom have died.