DOH asks Filipinos to protect healthcare workers after reported attacks vs frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health asked the public to extend compassion to healthcare workers leading the country’s fight against the new coronavirus as it vowed to investigate the reported violence and discrimination against frontliners.

In a statement Sunday, DOH condemned the acts of physical assault, harassment and discrimination committed against healthcare workers.

The department, in particular, denounced the attack on a nurse in Sultan Kudarat. A group of five individuals “ganged up” on the healthcare worker and splattered bleach on his face.

DOH also said it has received reports of healthcare workers being refused access to public transport and laundry, blocked and fined at checkpoints and evicted from their homes.

“These acts cannot be tolerated. We are mobilizing our own personnel in efforts to ascertain more details and hold perpetrators of these attacks liable and reporting these incidents to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 for proper investigation and resolution,” the agency said.

It also urged the Philippine National Police, the Department of Transportation, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local governments to keep frontliners safe from harm and discrimination.

“We appeal to the public to extend understanding and compassion to our healthcare workers. Our healthcare workers have responded to our country’s need with dedication, courage and selflessness. This is not the time for us to turn our backs on them,” DOH said.

It added: “It is not enough that we thank them. We need to protect them too.”

At least 690 medical professionals have volunteered to work for two weeks in government hospitals after the DOH called for volunteers.

The DOH earlier extended the call to hospital doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and other medical professionals. They will be assigned in the three designated COVID-19 hospitals: Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine General Hospital or Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Hospital.

At least twelve doctors in the Philippines have died from the new coronavirus as hospitals in the country were overwhelmed with the surge in cases

The DOH on Sunday reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, marking the country’s largest daily increase in infections.