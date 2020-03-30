DOH asks Filipinos to protect healthcare workers after reported attacks vs frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health asked the public to extend compassion to healthcare workers leading the country’s fight against the new coronavirus as it vowed to investigate the reported violence and discrimination against frontliners.
In a statement Sunday, DOH condemned the acts of physical assault, harassment and discrimination committed against healthcare workers.
The department, in particular, denounced the attack on a nurse in Sultan Kudarat. A group of five individuals “ganged up” on the healthcare worker and splattered bleach on his face.
DOH also said it has received reports of healthcare workers being refused access to public transport and laundry, blocked and fined at checkpoints and evicted from their homes.
“These acts cannot be tolerated. We are mobilizing our own personnel in efforts to ascertain more details and hold perpetrators of these attacks liable and reporting these incidents to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 for proper investigation and resolution,” the agency said.
It also urged the Philippine National Police, the Department of Transportation, the Department of the Interior and Local Government and local governments to keep frontliners safe from harm and discrimination.
“We appeal to the public to extend understanding and compassion to our healthcare workers. Our healthcare workers have responded to our country’s need with dedication, courage and selflessness. This is not the time for us to turn our backs on them,” DOH said.
It added: “It is not enough that we thank them. We need to protect them too.”
At least 690 medical professionals have volunteered to work for two weeks in government hospitals after the DOH called for volunteers.
The DOH earlier extended the call to hospital doctors, nurses, nursing assistants and other medical professionals. They will be assigned in the three designated COVID-19 hospitals: Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine General Hospital or Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Hospital.
At least twelve doctors in the Philippines have died from the new coronavirus as hospitals in the country were overwhelmed with the surge in cases
The DOH on Sunday reported 343 new COVID-19 cases, marking the country’s largest daily increase in infections.
Follow this page for updates on a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck dozens of people in China.
The Department of Health denounces reports of health workers around the country being attacked physically and being refused access to basic services, blocked and fined at checkpoints and evicted from their homes.
"These acts cannot be tolerated," the DOH said in a statement released Sunday night.
The health department said it is mobilizing its own team to get more details and hold perpetrators of attacks against health workers liable. They will also report the incidents to the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 for proper investigation and resolution.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III says test kits donated by the Chinese government are actually accurate.
In a transcript of a text message sent by the embassy and since confirmed by Duque, the health secretary said:
"Hi! There is nothing wrong with the REAL TIME-POLYMERASE CHAIN REACTION machine which is used for generating positive or negative result as the case may be!
Again your Test Kits BGI and SANSURE BIOTECHNOLOGY are very good and up to the standards as those which were donated by WHO and approved by our RITM. AGAIN OUR GRATITUDE AND APPRECIATION TO YOU AND THE CHINESE Government."
The Department of Health has also issued an apology and clarification on the issue.
US President Donald Trump decided late Saturday against imposing a broad two-week lockdown on New York and its neighbors after a strong pushback from local political leaders and warnings of the panic it could spark.
"A quarantine will not be necessary," Trump tweeted, some eight hours after he stunned the New York metropolitan region, the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak, with a proposal to place it under quarantine to prevent residents from leaving.
Trump had indicated earlier he was responding to worries in other states, particularly Florida, that travelers from the greater New York city area could spread COVID-19 in their communities.
He told reporters that "heavily infected" New Yorkers were a threat to Florida, a popular southern holiday destination for people in the northeast. ?— AFP
Iran announces that 139 more people had died from the novel coronavirus, raising the official death toll to 2,517 in one of the world's worst-affected countries.
Health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour says in a press conference that 3,076 more cases had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 35,408. — AFP
Actress Iza Calzado tested positive for the coronavirus disease, her manager says.
- Latest
- Trending