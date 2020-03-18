LIST: Dos and Don'ts during the 'enhanced community quarantine' in Luzon

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte placed all of Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine” from March 17 to April 12, as the government applies stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Health department reported on Wednesday morning that there are 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said experts from the DOH and the World Health Oroganization, along with Filipino epidemiologists, estimate that there could be as many as 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in the next two to three months, if the contagion is not contained.

In the same “Laging Handa” briefing, the government released Dos and Dont’s guidelines amid the lockdown.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, said the list came from Duterte.

Here are the guidelines released by the government:

