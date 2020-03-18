LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Authorities man a checkpoint along Ortigas Avenue Extension which borders Cainta, Rizal to Pasig City on March 17 midnight as they enforce a stricter inspection at vehicles of passing motorists following the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
LIST: Dos and Don'ts during the 'enhanced community quarantine' in Luzon
(Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte placed all of Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine” from March 17 to April 12, as the government applies stringent measures to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The Health department reported on Wednesday morning that there are 193 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said experts from the DOH and the World Health Oroganization, along with Filipino epidemiologists, estimate that there could be as many as 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in the next two to three months, if the contagion is not contained.

FOLLOW: LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine

In the same “Laging Handa” briefing, the government released Dos and Dont’s guidelines amid the lockdown.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, said the list came from Duterte.

Here are the guidelines released by the government:

— Kristine Joy Patag, inforgraphics by Jonathan Asuncion

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 6 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 task force allows outbound flights during Luzon quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 19 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended the lifting of a 72-hour...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity in Philippines for 6 months
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity for six months to address the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
BuCor disinfects facilities, distributes masks, alcohol at Bilibid amid COVID-19 threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 26 minutes ago
BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said that inmates are given alcohol and protective masks and they also “try to not...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
CHED asks universities not to collect fees during month-long quarantine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera III said the commission has received appeals from students and parents who are unable to...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Palace: No POGO operations during Luzon quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
POGOs had initially been allowed to operate with skeletal staffs when a community quarantine was declared over the National...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Another Filipino worker in Singapore infected with COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The ministry said the Filipino has no recent travel history to virus-hit countries and territories.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Cash grants, fuel subsidies to continue in Luzon despite quarantine
By Ratziel San Juan | 2 hours ago
The Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino and Pantawid Pasada are just two of the government's flagship social protection programs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with