LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Local police man a checkpoint along Ortigas Avenue Extension which borders Cainta, Rizal to Pasig City on March 17, 2020 as they enforce a stricter inspection at vehicles of passing motorists following the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 task force extends media accreditation period
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 6:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government has extended the accreditation period for media workers who are seeking exemption from the home quarantine requirement.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the provisional 72-hour period granted to media personnel to continue operation in Luzon is extended until March 21.

"Thereafter, only those who bear the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) accreditation ID as issued by the PCOO (Presidential Communications Operations Office) may be exempted from the strict home quarantine requirement," Nograles said at a press briefing Tuesday night in Malacañang.

The special media pass for journalists covering different beats in Metro Manila will be issued by PCOO through the International Press Center. Interested media practitioners must send a request letter from their respective employers and a passport size photo to intlpresscenter@gmail.com or ipc0182@gmail.com.

The requirement, however, did not sit well with some media groups and journalism teachers. In a joint statement, journalism practitioners and educators called on the PCOO to rescind the media accreditation, saying the requirement could be perceived by the public as a means to gag the press. They said a PCOO ID could be "misused and abused to deprive media of access to information."

"A valid press ID should be enough to establish the identity of a journalist and media worker even during the enhanced community quarantine," the journalism practitioners and educators said.

"The PCOO should not give the impression that it wants to control the media and compromise independent coverage," they added.

The statement was signed by journalism faculty members of the University of the Philippines; University of Santo Tomas, and Malayan Colleges Mindanao; Manny Mogato, editor at large of News5 Digital; Philippine Press Institute; Photojournalists’ Center of the Philippines; and Center for Community Journalism and Development,

"If it wants to make itself useful, perhaps the PCOO could help ensure that the police and military refrain from harassing and intimidating the press. As the PCOO may be aware, certain journalists and news media organizations are being subjected to red-baiting and there are cases of work-related arrests and killings under the Duterte administration," the statement read.

In a separate statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) said the requirement may prove to be counterproductive at a time when the public needs vetted information from the media. It noted that media outfits have issued safety guidelines to their journalists.

"We are aware that we need to contribute to the resolution of this emergency and we can do it best by doing our jobs as journalists. Making it difficult for us to contribute does not help at all," NUJP said.

"We urge Malacañang to reconsider its decision. The media are better as partners during emergencies," it added.

But Nograles said the government won't scrap the media accreditation requirement.

"We are not doing away with it, but the 72-hour period was extended until March 21, 2020," he said.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines logs three more deaths as COVID-19 infections breach 200
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
(4th update) The Philippines reported nine new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total count to 202 Wednesday...
Headlines
fbfb
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 8 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 in the Philippines and the Luzon quarantine
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of Metro Manila...
1 day ago
Headlines
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 19 hours ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH confirms community transmission of COVID-19 in Philippines
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that the novel coronavirus disease situation in the country has entered community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
COVID-19 task force extends media accreditation period
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government has extended the accreditation period for media workers who are seeking exemption from the home quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
BuCor disinfects facilities, distributes masks, alcohol at Bilibid amid COVID-19 threat
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said that inmates are given alcohol and protective masks and they also “try to not...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
CHED asks universities not to collect fees during month-long quarantine
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
CHED Chairperson Prospero De Vera III said the commission has received appeals from students and parents who are unable to...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace: No POGO operations during Luzon quarantine
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
POGOs had initially been allowed to operate with skeletal staffs when a community quarantine was declared over the National...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Another Filipino worker in Singapore infected with COVID-19
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The ministry said the Filipino has no recent travel history to virus-hit countries and territories.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with