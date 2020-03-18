LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Shoppers stand apart as social distancing measures, amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus, while queueing outside a supermarket in Manila on March 17, 2020.
AFP/Maria Tan
Philippines reports 6 more COVID-19 cases as infections near 200
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 12:10pm

MANILA, Philippines (3rd update, 12:43 p.m.) — The Philippines reported six new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s total count to 193 by midday Wednesday.

Seven COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, the health department reported, as seen flashed at a presidential communications’ Laging Handa briefing.

The number of fatalities in the country stood at 14. Elderly people, those with underlying medical conditions and individuals who are immunocompromised are at higher risk of contracting severe COVID-19 disease.

The jump in new coronavirus cases in March after a month-long lull prompted President Rodrigo Duterte to place the main island of Luzon under enhanced community quarantine, in an unprecedented move to arrest the spread of the contagion.

He ordered some 55 million people to stay home and suspended mass transportation for a month.

The chief executive on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of calamity. The proclamation enjoins all government agencies to render full assistance in combating the spread of the virus.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 200,000 people and caused almost 8,000 deaths worldwide, with most of the fatalities in hotspots such as China and Italy.

