LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
SPECIAL COVERAGE: COVID-19
WOMEN'S MONTH
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A policeman checks a passenger jeepney during the community quarantine of Metro Manila on March 17, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
COVID-19 cases in the Philippines could reach 75,000 in months if not contained — DOH
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - March 18, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — There could be as many as 75,000 new coronavirus cases in the Philippines in two to three months if the spread of the contagion is not contained, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this was the estimate of experts from the DOH and the World Health Organization along with Filipino epidemiologists. The projection was based on the total number of cases worldwide, which stands at nearly 200,000.

The Philippines reported six new coronavirus infections, raising the country’s total count to 193 by midday Wednesday.

According to the experts’ findings, it is possible that one carrier of the virus can infect two persons “in just one sitting.”

“Within two to three months, it can reach that peak kung saan 75,000 ang pwedeng magkaroon ng infection,” Vergeire said during the “Laging Handa” press briefing.

(Within two to three months, it can reach that peak in which 75,000 may possibly get infected.)

'Flatten the curve'

But Vergeire said that it is possible to “flatten the curve”—keeping the daily number of cases at a manageable level—as long as strict measures are in place.

“Ibig sabihin pwede pa nating i-spread across many months yan if we only can implement stringent measures katulad nitong social distancing,” the Health official said.

(That means we can spread out the infections across many months if we only can implement stringent measures such as social distancing.)

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared a state of calamity in the Philippines as COVID-19 infections continue to rise. The country has 14 deaths and seven recoveries.

The chief executive also placed the main island of Luzon on enhanced community quarantine, ordering some 55 million people to stay home for a month. People are only allowed to leave their houses to buy food, medicine and other basic necessities.

Mass gatherings are prohibited and public transportations are suspended during the month-long quarantine.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 task force allows outbound flights during Luzon quarantine
By Rosette Adel | 16 hours ago
The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has recommended the lifting of a 72-hour...
Headlines
fbfb
MVP heeds Duterte’s call; Jack Ma donates test kits
By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Telecommunications magnate Manny V. Pangilinan is among the business tycoons who responded to the call of President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
State of calamity in Philippines for 6 months
By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has declared a nationwide state of calamity for six months to address the outbreak of the coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
With COVID-19 cases rising, Philippines now under state of calamity
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
(2nd update) Proclamation 929 declares a state of calamity for a period of six months unless lifted earlier extended "as circumstances...
Headlines
fbfb
Full salaries, but no early release of 13th month pay for gov't workers —DBM
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
More than 1.36 million state workers, including casuals, are bound to benefit.
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Over a year ago
House OKs national ID system
Over a year ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to establish a national identification...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year ago
Solons' farewell: 5 leave Liberal Party for president's PDP-Laban
Over a year ago
Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan on Wednesday welcomed its new members who came from the...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year ago
LIVE: Senate hearing on drug-related killings
By PhilstarLIVE | Over a year ago
The Senate Committee on Justice and Human Rights, together with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, will open...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year ago
Belmonte takes chairmanship of West Philippine Sea panel
Over a year ago
Quezon City Rep. Feliciano Belmonte Jr. on Tuesday accepted the offer to chair the newly formed West Philippine Sea committee...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year ago
Arroyo confirms deputy speaker post
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | Over a year ago
Former president and incumbent Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo on Wednesday confirmed that she is...
Headlines
fbfb
Over a year ago
Solons file first house bill seeking to restore death penalty
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | Over a year ago
Members of the House of Representatives will deliberate on the re-imposition of the death penalty on its second...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with