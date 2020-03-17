LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
This file photo shows the House of Representatives.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File
New House employee tests positive for COVID-19
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - March 17, 2020 - 2:40pm

MANILA, Philippines (Update 1, 3:19 p.m.) — A House of Representatives official on Tuesday confirmed that another employee at the legislative chamber tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were advised that another employee from our Printing Service tested positive for COVID-19. He last reported for work on March 5. He went on leave on March 6, and was admitted to the hospital on March 7,” House Secretary-General lawyer Jose Luis Montales said in a Tuesday message posted on social media.

“The diagnosis was dengue. The doctors later tested him for COVID-19 on March 12 and 14, and the results just came out today.”

This came days after the announcement of a 41-year-old House employee's passing.

The said COVID-19 mortality worked at the same office as the newly reported case.

RELATED: House employee, Negros councilor die of COVID

The House began sanitizing and disinfecting its 11 buildings in the Batasan Complex based in Quezon City on March 13 to 15.

Work has also been suspended in the chamber between March 16 and April 12.

New work arrangements were announced last Friday, including a rotational skeletal workforce for the duration of the suspension and option to work from home. However, all employees are required to to be on-call and consequently able to report to the office for their official duties.

