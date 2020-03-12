Travel to and from Manila suspended from March 15 as Code Red Sublevel 2 raised over COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines (Update 3, 9:58 p.m.) — President Rodrigo Duterte announced that the government has raised Code Red Sublevel 2 over the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Thursday night as he said Metro Manila would be closed to land, air, and sea travel from March 15.

He said that the suspension of travel in and out of the National Capital Region will be until April 14, subject to daily assessment.

Mass transportation within Metro Manila like the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit will continue, although the Department of Transportation must make sure that social distancing guidelines are followed.

"Nandiyan na yan, it's a serious one. It is true... huwag ninyong maliitin. Do not minimize it but do not kill yourself with worry because government is doing everything possible to make it controllable," Duterte said in a press briefing on Thursday night.

He added that he will likely issue an executive order based on a resolution that the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases passed earlier in the day.

Classes will also be suspended until April 12, 2020, the president said, although he said that students should continue studying even if formal classes have been suspended.

WALANG PASOK: Duterte suspends Metro Manila classes until April 12

The president also announced the following measures:

The banning of planned or spontaneous mass gatherings

Work in the executive department shall be suspended during this period without prejudice to the formation of skeletal workforces

The Department of Labor and Employment's "encouragement" of "flexible work arrangements" in the private sector

The Department of Transportation's issuance of guidelines to ensure social distancing in public transportation, which is due to stay open and operational

In the same briefing, the president said that a community quarantine has been imposed on all of Metro Manila.

'Not martial law'

Duterte also said that the military and police can be called up to help enforce travel restrictions and other measures, although he said that there is nothing to worry about.

"Hindi ito martial law. This is not a martial law, it is not even something extraordinary," Duterte said.

"There are a set of rules governing the responsibilities of a Filipino citizen. You have duties to perform also. Avoid trouble with the law, avoid trouble with anybody, just in the meantime, better just stay home and study. If things will deteriorate, the police and the military will maintain peace and order," the president said in an earlier part of his announcement.

Thankful for potential help from China

In the same briefing, Duterte said that China, which has had the most COVID-19 cases so far, has offered to help the Philippines manage the outbreak.

"You know, President Xi Jinping...wrote me a letter and said that he is willing to help. All we have to do is to ask," he said.

"He has said that we have managed the crisis very well in this country and he is very much willing to help kung kailangan. So to the Chinese government, to the people, especially to president Xi Jinping, thank you for the consoling words. And maybe I hope it would not reach to that point, but maybe we will need your help. Salamat po."

Avoid using 'lockdown'

The Department of Interior and Local Government earlier Thursday asked the media to use the term "lockdown" sparingly in their reportage to prevent.

DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, also department spokesman, said that a lockdown would mean that people would be confined and not allowed to leave.

"That’s why the word 'lockdown' is usually used with relation to prisoners. So when China declared a lockdown in Wuhan, their citizens are not allowed to leave those cities and the highways were closed. That's a lockdown," he said in a statement sent to reporters.

He also said that the DILG and the Philippine National Police would be ready to implement a lockdown should they deem it necessary.

PNP's role still unclear

Duterte earlier this week signed a proclamation placing the Philippines under a state of a public health emergency.

This enjoins all government agencies, local government units to render all assistance needed while citizens and tourists are urged to "act within the bounds of law and comply with lawful directives."

Under the proclamation, the Department of Health was handed the authority to ask the national police to provide assistance in combating the spread of the virus.

Asked by Philstar.com if the role of the national police under the public health emergency would include enforcing quarantines and assisting with contact tracing measures, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in a text message said that "both may be done with them if warranted."

Coalition for People's Right to Health co-convenor Josh San Pedro also told Philstar.com in an online exchange that the PNP's inclusion in the proclamation "may reflect the lack of manpower by the DOH to conduct contact tracing and quarantine."

As of this writing, some 126,000 worldwide have been afflicted with the new virus.

If you believe you have come into possible contact with infected patients, you may be directed to the proper office of the Department of Health for advice through the following lines: (632) 8651-7800 local 1149-1150 or (632) 165-364.

You may also opt to call the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine at (02) 8807-2631/ 8807-2632/ 8807-2637.

