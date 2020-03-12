LIVE: COVID-19 IN THE PHILIPPINES
Filipino students are seen in this file photo.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Walang Pasok: Duterte suspends Metro Manila classes until April 12
(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 9:22pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:46 p.m.)  — President Rodrigo Duterte extended the suspension of classes across in Metro Manila until April 12.

Addressing the nation on Thursday night, Duterte revised that the last day of the suspension of classes from March 14 to the next month.

"The suspension of classes in all levels in Metro Manila is hereby extended until April 12, 2020," he said.

“Provided that all students shall continue to fulfill their educational requirements during said period,” he added.

The suspension of classes in the capital region comes with the raising to the highest alert level to Code Red Sublevel 2, which allows government to lock down areas and suspend school and work.

READ: Travel to and from Manila suspended from March 15 as Code Red Sublevel 2 raised over COVID-19

'Truant officers' to watch out for loitering students

Duterte also reiterated that there will be “truant officers” in the public.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government earlier said that students seen in crowded, public places during the period of class suspension will be sent home. The DILG said it will tap the Philippine National Police and barangay officials in implementing the order.

“’Pag makita sa labas, palaboy laboy ka lang dyan, wala kang ginagawa, sigaw sigaw kayo. Lalapitan kayo ng pulis at military. Tatanungin kayo, then you have a problem. ‘Pag sinabi mo na wala, andito lang kami sa labas and then, maybe if you are arrogant, dadalhin ka sa istasyon for record purposes,” he said.

(If you are seen outside, loitering, not doing anything, just shouting, the police and military will go to you. You will be asked if you have a problem. If you say you don’t, we are just here outside, then, maybe, if you are arrogant, you will be brought to the station for record purposes.)

“Avoid trouble with the law, with anybody. Just, in the meantime, follow. Better just stay home and study,” Duterte added.

The DILG previously said that allowing students to go to public, crowded places defeats the purpose of class suspension.

In the same press conference, Duterte announced the suspension of travel in and out of the National Capital Region from March 15 to April 14, subject to daily assessment.

Mass transportation within Metro Manila like the Light Rail Transit and Metro Rail Transit will continue, although the Department of Transportation must make sure that social distancing guidelines are followed. — Kristine Joy Patag

