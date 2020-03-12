LIST: Cities, municipalities where COVID-19 cases were detected

MANILA, Philippines — The World Health Organization sounded another global alarm on Wednesday, officially declaring the new coronavirus that has infected more than 124,000 people and killed 4,500 across the world a pandemic.

In the Philippines, there are two recorded deaths and confirmed 52 cases since the country first reported an infection in late January. A vast majority of the cases were only detected in the last six days.

Another 68 people are under observation for possible COVID-19 infection.

There are concerns that the number of infected people may be higher due to the country’s very limited testing program and that it has spread to other parts of the country.

Based on the Department of Health’s list, here are the areas where COVID-19 cases are detected:

National Capital Region

Taguig

Case No. 4

Pasig

Case No. 8 Case No. 18 Case No. 19 Case No. 37 Case No. 42

Marikina

Case No. 9 Case No. 27 Case No. 28 Case No. 29 Case No. 30

San Juan

Case No. 11 Case No. 16 Case No. 22 Case No. 23 Case No. 31 Case No. 32 Case No. 48

Quezon City

Case No. 10 Case No. 13 Case No. 24 Case No. 45 Case No. 50 Case No. 51

Manila

Case No. 12 Case No. 46

Makati

Case No. 14 Case No. 15 Case No. 17 Case No. 33 Case No. 34 Case No. 35 Case No. 41 Case No. 43 Case No. 44

Las Piñas

Case No. 36

Mandaluyong

Case No. 47

Calabarzon

Rizal

Case No. 5 Case No. 6 Case No. 38

Cavite

Case No. 20

Central Luzon

San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan

Case No. 21

New Clark City (Capas, Tarlac)

Case No. 25 Case No. 26

Central Visayas

Negros Oriental

Case No. 39

BARMM

Lanao del Sur

Case No. 40

Still for verification

Case No. 49 Case No. 52

Cases Nos. 1, 2 and 3 are Chinese tourists who tested positive while in the Philippines.

The country's first and third cases have recovered, while the second died—the first death recorded in the Philippines and the first fatality outside mainland China.

Case No. 7, meanwhile, is a Taiwanese national.